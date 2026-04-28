Where’s The Beef? Maury Pulls Up To ‘RHOA’ — Pinky Cole Gets Lie Detector Test Over Secret Meat-Eating Rumor

Source: Getty

Television titans collided on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta when Maury Povich made a surprise appearance to settle a beef between newbie Pinky Cole and veteran peach holder Phaedra Parks.

During the Sunday, April 26 episode of Bravo’s hit reality series, the 87-year-old talk show host made a cameo with his trusty lie detector in tow. He was there to resolve a dispute about whether or not Pinky, the founder of the popular plant-based chain Slutty Vegan, had secretly been eating meat.

While hosting a charity event, the entrepreneur told her castmates that Phaedra was “telling people I eat meat,” which Phaedra denied. However, their co-star Shamea Morton claimed she had heard the rumor from Phaedra.

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“No, I did not,” Phaedra told Shamea. “I remember telling you Pinky had lots of accolades, and one was owning a Jamaican restaurant.”

Then the show cut to a confessional of Shamea saying, “I swear I thought the lady told me that Pinky eat meat,” followed by a clip of a phone conversation between Shamea and Phaedra, in which Phaedra said: “Before [Pinky] started this vegan stuff, that girl used to have a Jamaican restaurant serving meat, honey.”

But Pinky vehemently denied the accusation, asserting, “I am plant-based.”

Then, the 38-year-old restaurateur dropped a surprise: “I was a producer for the Maury show, so I got a lie detector test in my back pocket. And I’m like, ‘Do I need to pull it out?'”

Shortly after, Maury appeared virtually. “In my hand, I have the results of your vegan lie detector test,” he announced. “Pinky, when it comes to the accusation that you’ve been secretly eating meat… the lie detector test says… that was a lie.”

He added, “Pinky, you’re still a vegan.”

“Thank you, Maury,” responded the Baltimore native with a wink.

Source: Bravo / Bravo

Pinky joined RHOA in season 17, sharing details of her personal life with her husband, Big Dave, a fellow restaurateur, and the three children they share together, as well as his two children from a previous relationship. Her impressive business accomplishments include launching Slutty Vegan in 2018 after leaving her job as a producer for Maury where she worked from 2013 to 2015. She told Page Six, that the experience equipped her with valuable strategies for Slutty Vegan’s success.

Early in the season, she opened up about the challenges of rebuilding her empire. As MadameNoire previously reported, Pinky filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 2 in the state of Georgia. Court documents show that she owes approximately 1.2 million to the U.S. Small Business Administration, tied to a COVID-era Economic Injury Disaster Loan, along with nearly $192,000 to the Georgia Department of Revenue. The total debt listed is more than $ 1.3 million. Then, later that same month, she rushed to bankruptcy court following claims that a creditor seized her home and changed the locks.

But despite mounting financial woes, Pinky has maintained an unbothered stance, explaining that restructuring is a requirement of being a business owner. She made it clear she continues to stand firm and grow, all while taking the time to poke some fun at herself and, of course, gain some attention on social media.

She took to Instagram to troll the haters who alleged she was booted out of her mansion after filing for bankruptcy. In the video, the entrepreneur was seen leaving her mansion with her dog in hand and suitcases as Lori Perry’s dramatic song “Up Against the Wind” played in the background.

She captioned the post, “Damn, That’s Crazyyyy.” If her days at Maury taught her anything, Pinky knows how to turn her personal drama into internet buzz and TV ratings. After lastnight’s drama-filled episode of RHOA, the former talkshow co-workers reunited on What What Happens Live.

For more of her shanigans, watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

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