‘Criminal Record’ Star Cush Jumbo On Challenging How Black Women Are Seen On Season 2 Of The Hit Apple TV Thriller [Exclusive]

Source: Cush Jumbo at the ‘Criminal Record’ Season 2 Launch Party on April 22. / Credit: StacksPhotography

MadameNoire was on the scene for the Season 2 launch luncheon party of the action-packed thriller Criminal Record on Apple TV, held at Harlem’s beloved Red Rooster on April 22. Managing editor Danica Daniel caught up with series star Cush Jumbo, who returns as the fierce and “ballsy” Detective June Lenker, only this time, she’s taking things to an entirely new level.

Season 2 follows Lenker as she navigates a powerful, character-driven story set in contemporary London, where truth feels increasingly slippery. When a young man is stabbed to death at a political rally, Lenker and her rival, Daniel Hegarty (Peter Capaldi), are forced into an uneasy alliance. What begins as a murder investigation quickly spirals into an undercover operation aimed at stopping a far-right bomb plot in the heart of the city.

Season 2 of Criminal Record tackles real life issues.

Source: Credit: StacksPhotography / Credit: StacksPhotography

The timing of the show feels relevant, tackling themes like today’s political climate, misinformation in the digital age, and the rise of extremist networks, issues that mirror real-world headlines.

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For Jumbo, the story hits close to home. Growing up in South London in the ’90s, she remembers it as “the best place to grow up,” but also recalls more difficult realities.

“Our dads would regularly be stopped and searched,” she said, reflecting on her family and friends.

Jumbo and Capaldi, who previously worked together on Torchwood, had frequent conversations about London and infused those lived experiences into their performances this season.

“London is such a big character. We tried really hard to accurately reflect it because Peter and I both feel it’s the most beautiful place, even in its most grimace parts.”

Source: Cush Jumbo chats with attendees at the ‘Criminal Record’ Season 2 Launch Party on April 22. / Credit: StacksPhotography / Credit: StacksPhotography

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That authenticity extended behind the scenes as well. Jumbo praised the writers behind Season 2 of Criminal Record for their diverse perspectives that brought power and conviction to the story.

“We had an amazing room of people who represented London. Which already added this additional element to it.”

Cush Jumbo says fans will get to see June as she fights through “messy” heroism.

When shaping June for Season 2, Jumbo wanted to push beyond a traditional portrayal, leaning into the complexity of the character’s moral compass and the darkness surrounding her. She became particularly interested in exploring the idea of “messy” heroism.

“Both seasons have very dark elements to them and we’re living in a very dark world. But I really got a bit fixated on the idea that June could be, almost at her own detriment, one of the last remaining people fighting for the right things, almost like a unicorn,” she explained. “Like, someone who’s actually still fixated on having an iron moral compass to the point where her life is unraveling.”

Source: Cush Jumbo in “Criminal Record,” now streaming on Apple TV. / Apple TV

She continued, “I wasn’t really interested in playing a goodie. I used to love The Wire. I was addicted to that show because the heroes were messy and the baddies were complicated. I found myself charmed by them. I wanted to be their friend sometimes, and then I would go well, ‘Why are you doing that?!’ People aren’t neat.”

A major question this season is why June would choose to work with Hegarty again. The answer unfolds as her career advances, she’s rising in the ranks and performing well, until the shocking murder at the rally changes everything.

“June being June feels completely responsible for it,” shared Jumbo, and that will send viewers on a rollercoaster this season as the weight drives her relentless pursuit of justice, even as she teeters on the edge of burnout, struggling to balance her demanding career with life at home with her son.

The emotional weight of tackling this season’s heavier themes pushed Jumbo to stay grounded, making a point to check in with herself throughout the show, while also leaning on steady support from the show’s producers.

“Our nervous systems don’t understand all the time that were pretending so I mean any actor has to be careful of their nervous system, but I think Black actors particularly have to be careful of their nervous systems because we have within our bodies generational trauma,” she said. “You have to look after yourself when you do these kinds of things. If somebody is going to hold you down and strangle you, and you got to do that nine times in the day, it has to be planned really well.”

She added, “The show has been amazing at making sure our crews and our casts are supported, making a sensitive show in a sensitive way, where as sometimes in the business we lean towards making sensitive shows in I think quite irresponsible ways. It matters because these are our bodies and our minds. I felt the most looked after I’ve ever felt on a show.”

When she’s not on screen, Jumbo finds joy in music, naming Donna Summer and the late, great D’Angelo among her favorites. She’s also a fan of The Real Housewives franchise, and even has a tagline ready if she ever joined the cast:

“You might like the parts I play, but you’re never going to play me,” she said.

Season 2 of Criminal Record is out now on Apple TV. Will you be watching?

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