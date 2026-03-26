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Kerry Washington Talks 'Colorblind' Casting On 'Imperfect Women'

Kerry Washington Calls Out ‘Colorblind’ Casting — And Gets Real About Black Identity In Apple TV Thriller ‘Imperfect Women’ [Exclusive]

'MadameNoire' attended Apple TV and 'Marie Claire’s' 'Imperfect Women' pre-premiere, where Kerry Washington discussed shaping Eleanor with the Black writing team and producer Kay Oyegun.

Published on March 26, 2026
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“Imperfect Women" Special Screening, Kerry Washington
Source: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Apple TV / MARCH 17: Kerry Washington speaks onstage during the Apple TV and Marie Claire tastemaker event celebrating the pre-premiere of “Imperfect Women,” at the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City on March 17. The highly anticipated thriller debuted globally on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 on Apple TV.

MadameNoire’s Danica Daniel attended a special screening event hosted by Apple TV and Marie Claire on March 17, celebrating the highly anticipated limited series Imperfect Women. The evening, held at The Crosby in New York City, brought together a curated mix of industry insiders, tastemakers, and media for an exclusive preview ahead of the show’s global premiere on March 18. Marie Claire Editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike led a Q&A featuring executive producers and stars Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, alongside Kate Mara and creator, showrunner, and executive producer Annie Weisman.

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The highlight of the night came after the screening, when Ogunnaike sat down with Moss, Washington, Mara, and Weisman for a conversation that explored the show’s central themes. The panel delved into the complexities of friendship, perception, and truth, highlighting how the title Imperfect Women reflects characters who defy traditional expectations of how women are often perceived and expected to behave.

Kerry Washington spoke on the power of Black storytelling.
“Imperfect Women" Special Screening, Kerry Washington
Source: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Apple TV / Kerry Washington speaks onstage during the Apple TV and Marie Claire tastemaker event celebrating the pre-premiere of “Imperfect Women” on March 17.

During the discussion, Kerry Washington spoke on the importance of avoiding “colorbind casting,” particularly when shaping her character, Eleanor, a privileged Boston native who leads a thriving nonprofit. Washington explained that it was essential for “her identity as a Black woman” to shape “how she participated” in the layered and juicy show. 

Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, Imperfect Women centers on a crime that disrupts the decades-long bond between three women. The psychological thriller examines themes of guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the life-altering consequences of the choices we make. As the investigation deepens, so too does the realization that even the closest friendships may conceal unexpected truths.

Washington noted that exploring Eleanor’s identity added depth to the story, creating moments that were at times “poignant,” including a scene where her brother questions whether she’s behaving like “a white girl.” She credited writer and producer Kay Oyegun for helping bring those nuances to life.

“Those moments as an EP, you can help to unpack them, and Kay Oyegun was so instrumental in helping to carve out and to find that space,” Washington explained. “But you know, in my career, a lot of times if I had been cast in a role that wasn’t written for a Black woman, it’s like, well, just play it as if you’re not Black. Just the fact that you’re Black is enough, right? So to be able to bring that cultural context and what it means to not just be Black, but to be from an old money, generational wealth, Black family, those details were really important.”

She also expressed appreciation for the presence of multiple Black writers on the project, an uncommon reality in Hollywood.

“When you’re the one Black writer in the room, all you get to be is Black. But when there are three Black writers in the room, you get to be human and bring your Black experience,” she added.

The panel further explored the show’s multi-layered storytelling, including the differing perspectives each character brings and the ambiguity that drives the narrative. The cast and creators spoke about the collaborative effort behind portraying complex female relationships both on-screen and behind the scenes, all of which added to the genius character development on Imperfect Women.

Expect the unexpected on Imperfect Women.
“Imperfect Women" Special Screening, Kerry Washington
Source: Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Apple TV / Marie Claire Editor in Chief Nikki Ogunnaike with stars and executive producers 
Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington, actress Kate Mara and creator, showrunner and executive producer Annie Weisman during the Apple TV and Marie Claire tastemaker event celebrating the pre-premiere of “Imperfect Women” at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 17.

Washington shared that viewers can expect each episode to spark questions and debate, particularly around the characters’ friendships, discussions that even continued among the cast after filming wrapped.

“We still have [moments] like, was that okay? Is that okay to do in a friendship? Is there any coming back from that? We still argue about that.”

Moss echoed that sense of intrigue and engagement.

“I want people to have fun watching it. I want you to guess who did it. I want you to guess who’s sleeping with who. I want you to change your mind. I want you to hate that person and then love that person and definitely think they should be together. I want you to think about it every week. I just wanted people to have fun watching it, and if you get something deeper out of it, fantastic.”

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