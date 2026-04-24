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ATL Woman Sues Police Agencies For Unlawful Home Raid

‘I Was Going To Die’ — Atlanta Woman Sues Multiple Police Agencies After Home Raided Looking For Man Already In Jail

Raid on Cathy George's home violated her constitutional rights due to law enforcement's failure to verify information.

Published on April 24, 2026
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Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @WSB-TV

Yet ANOTHER case where the police are too inept, reckless, and overly-aggressive to do their jobs without bringing pain and suffering to the citizens they swore an oath to protect.

A metro Atlanta woman has filed a federal lawsuit against multiple law enforcement agencies, alleging a that a wrongful and unlawful raid was enacted upon her home. According to Atlanta News First, Cathy George claims that her Sandy Springs, Ga., condominium was stormed on October 24, 2023, by deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the U.S. Marshals Service. Authorities conducted the raid in an effort to locate Joshua Smiley, a fugitive who had been placed on the U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted list in June 2023 for alleged connections to a homicide in Alabama and a federal bond violation in Indiana. However, George’s attorneys claim that a critical error undercut the entire operation—Smiley had already been arrested in Indiana prior to the raid on George’s home.  

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George maintains that she had no connection whatsoever to Smiley. She says she had never met him, had no relationship with him, and had no reason to be targeted by DCSO or U.S. Marshals. Despite this, officers allegedly entered her home, detained her for roughly 20 minutes, and repeatedly questioned her about Smiley’s whereabouts, at times accusing her of hiding him. After showing officers photographs of her two sons, they realized that they had f***ed up and left, with her house in complete disarray no further explanation.

The lawsuit argues that the raid was not only unjustified but also violated George’s constitutional rights. Her legal team contends that law enforcement failed to properly verify key information before executing the operation, resulting in what they describe as an unnecessary and traumatic intrusion into the life of an innocent person.  

“Innocent people should not have to pay the price for this type of federal error,” George said. “I deserve answers as to how something like this could have happened. If no one is held accountable, it will happen again.”

George is now seeking accountability from both local and federal authorities, naming the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. government in her complaint. The case highlights broader concerns about how such high-risk operations are planned and executed, especially when errors can lead to innocent people being treated as criminal suspects. BOSSIP has reported on dozens of instances of this happening to people. A price has to be paid for this level of continued incompetence. We hope that price is extremely high and costs the city and the federal government millions of dollars in restitution.

Ultimately, the lawsuit underscores the potential consequences of flawed law enforcement actions and raises questions about oversight, verification processes, and the protections afforded to citizens when authorities act on incorrect or outdated information.

This sista need to be made whole then some.

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Related Tags

Cathy George DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office police involved incident U.S. Marshals Service
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