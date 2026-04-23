Bravo’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Breaks Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Leading Congressional Opponent Rep. David Scott

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty – Dr. Heavenly Kimes holds a press conference announcing her run for Georgia State Representative of District 13 in 2025.

Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes says she is “deeply saddened” by the sudden death of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who had been her leading opponent in a closely watched congressional race for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. A cause of death has not been confirmed, though multiple reports note he had experienced declining health in recent years, per PEOPLE and the Associated Press. He was 80-years-old.

Scott’s family asked for “prayers” and “privacy” in a statement confirming his death on April 22.

The Democrat, who began his career in public service after being elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 1974, had represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003 and was in the middle of a competitive primary contest when he died on Wednesday, just days before early voting was set to begin on April 27.

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In a statement shared Wednesday, Kimes said Scott’s dedication to public service leaves “a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten,” a statement provided to PEOPLE on April 22.

“For decades, Congressman Scott was a dedicated advocate for his community, working to uplift families, support economic growth, and champion issues that mattered to the people he served,” she continued. “His leadership, resilience, and steady presence made a meaningful impact not only across the district, but throughout the state of Georgia.”

She added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and work. May his legacy continue to inspire and may he rest in peace.”

At least six Democrats, including Kimes, were vying to unseat him in the primary. Polling had indicated Scott held a slight lead. State officials confirmed that any votes cast for Scott in the May 19 primary will not be counted.

Kimes announced on March 4 that she had officially qualified to run for District 13.

“It’s OFFICIAL I have qualified to run for U.S. Congress in District 13,” she captioned a photo of herself smiling, holding her certification paper work. “For over 25 years I’ve served this community as a dentist and business owner. Now I’m answering a bigger call, to fight for Affordability, Healthcare, and Education.”

Who was Rep. David Scott?

David Scott was a longtime Democratic lawmaker and the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Over decades in public life, he built a reputation as an advocate for farmers, consumers, and working families, while also serving as a prominent member of the party’s moderate Blue Dog coalition, the Associated Press noted.