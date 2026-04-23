Bravo's Dr. Heavenly Breaks Silence After Death Of David Scott
Bravo’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Breaks Silence After The Sudden Death Of Her Leading Congressional Opponent Rep. David Scott
Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes says she is “deeply saddened” by the sudden death of U.S. Rep. David Scott, who had been her leading opponent in a closely watched congressional race for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District. A cause of death has not been confirmed, though multiple reports note he had experienced declining health in recent years, per PEOPLE and the Associated Press. He was 80-years-old.
Scott’s family asked for “prayers” and “privacy” in a statement confirming his death on April 22.
The Democrat, who began his career in public service after being elected to the Georgia General Assembly in 1974, had represented Georgia’s 13th Congressional District since 2003 and was in the middle of a competitive primary contest when he died on Wednesday, just days before early voting was set to begin on April 27.
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In a statement shared Wednesday, Kimes said Scott’s dedication to public service leaves “a lasting legacy that will not be forgotten,” a statement provided to PEOPLE on April 22.
“For decades, Congressman Scott was a dedicated advocate for his community, working to uplift families, support economic growth, and champion issues that mattered to the people he served,” she continued. “His leadership, resilience, and steady presence made a meaningful impact not only across the district, but throughout the state of Georgia.”
She added, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, colleagues, and all who were touched by his life and work. May his legacy continue to inspire and may he rest in peace.”
At least six Democrats, including Kimes, were vying to unseat him in the primary. Polling had indicated Scott held a slight lead. State officials confirmed that any votes cast for Scott in the May 19 primary will not be counted.
Kimes announced on March 4 that she had officially qualified to run for District 13.
“It’s OFFICIAL I have qualified to run for U.S. Congress in District 13,” she captioned a photo of herself smiling, holding her certification paper work. “For over 25 years I’ve served this community as a dentist and business owner. Now I’m answering a bigger call, to fight for Affordability, Healthcare, and Education.”
Who was Rep. David Scott?
David Scott was a longtime Democratic lawmaker and the first Black chairman of the House Agriculture Committee. Over decades in public life, he built a reputation as an advocate for farmers, consumers, and working families, while also serving as a prominent member of the party’s moderate Blue Dog coalition, the Associated Press noted.
Despite his influence, Scott had faced increasing scrutiny in recent years over his health and political future, including a primary challenge in 2024 and another active race at the time of his passing.
But he was dedicated to staying in office until the end.
“When the congressman decides to leave, he won’t be pushed out,” Scott’s wife and adviser, Alfredia Scott, said in 2024. “He will bow out.”
During his tenure, he worked on issues spanning agriculture, education, healthcare, veterans’ services, and infrastructure. Among his legislative efforts were initiatives supporting student loan relief for public service attorneys and funding for agricultural scholarships at historically Black land-grant institutions. He also backed efforts recognizing Father’s Day in the U.S. Flag Code and helped secure national heritage designation for Arabia Mountain in metro Atlanta, according to his website.
Just days before his death, Scott introduced bipartisan legislation alongside Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Nikema Williams, and Dan Crenshaw aimed at improving awareness and research around endometriosis.
“We know that the effects of endometriosis go well beyond those with the condition to include significant others, parents, extended family members, and close friends,” said Scott in a statement. “Lack of public awareness and educational research have contributed to delayed diagnosis and misdiagnosis for millions of women living with the disease. While we continue the fight for a cure.”
What’s next for Dr. Heavenly Kimes?
Kimes, an Atlanta-based cosmetic dentist, initially planned to run for state office before shifting her focus to the congressional race earlier this year. With Scott’s passing, Georgia officials must now organize a special election to fill the remainder of his term, which may coincide with the already scheduled for the next full term.
According to her campaign platform, Kimes is adamant about creating clear regulatory frameworks for businesses and emerging technologies, particularly digital assets, if she does win the Congressional seat. She will also advocate for stronger consumer protections and financial safeguards, alongside investments in public education and workforce development to prepare communities for a changing digital economy.
The reality TV star and burgeoning politician has been showing up for her community recently providing TSA workers with food and resources amid the DHS shutdown.
Before Rep. David Scott’s death, polling released by state Rep. Jasmine Clark on March 17, showed him leading the Democratic field for District 13, with Clark in second and Kimes trailing behind.
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