Grace Ladoja Becomes First African Woman To Design Nike Shoe
#BWHM: Nike Taps Grace Ladoja For ‘Homecoming’ Air Max Collab — Making Her The First African Woman To Design A Signature Sneaker
Congratulations are in order for creative visionary and Homecoming Festival founder Grace Ladoja. Nike has teamed up with the multi-hyphenate to design a signature sneaker called the Homecoming X Nike Airmax plus, celebrating her groundbreaking festival, Homecoming, a five-day cultural exchange in Lagos that unites music, fashion, art, and sport. With this collaboration, Ladoja becomes the first African woman to design a shoe with the global sneaker brand.
Since launching the platform in 2017, she has built a space where African and international creatives meet, collaborate, and drive culture forward. The festival’s ninth edition took place in Lagos from April 2 to April 7.
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Grace Ladoja pulled inspiration from her “two homes,” Lagos and London, to create the Homecoming x Nike Air Max Plus.
To mark the occasion, Ladoja introduced the Homecoming x Nike Air Max Plus. Inspired by her West African roots, the sneaker arrives in two distinct colorways: a black version referencing the Pan-African flag and a vibrant orange option dubbed “African Sunrise,” according to WWD.
Beyond its symbolic palette, the design is rich with personal and cultural details. Replacing the model’s standard mesh is a tighter, custom weave inspired by African bathing sponges, an everyday essential in many Nigerian homes. The toe box features a dipped finish, nodding to West Africa’s long-standing indigo dyeing traditions.
The storytelling continues through the laces, which include additional non-functional sets as a tribute to Nigeria’s bold, expressive sense of style. The sneakers are also adorned with removable charms, cowrie shells, eagles, a black globe, and gold Africa pendants, each adding another layer of meaning.
“The shoe blends London and Lagos: London in the model. Lagos in the craftsmanship. Every detail tells a story: charms inspired by Nigeria, textures, materials, everyday life,” she told NWE in an interview, according to an Instagram post shared April 3.
Born in London to Nigerian parents and now based in Lagos, Ladoja channels what she calls her “two homes” into this project, blending the iconic Air Max Plus silhouette with unmistakably African design elements. Her bicultural upbringing, steeped in vibrant creative traditions from both regions, informs not only her work as a designer but also the vision and energy of the Homecoming festival.
“Both are part of who I am. The festival allows us to empower the next generation, create opportunities and give talent global visibility,” Ladoja added.
The Homecoming x Nike Air Max Plus will officially drop on April 23 via Nike’s SNKRS app in select regions, retailing for $180. Will you be purchasing a pair?
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