BWHM: Nike Taps Grace Ladoja For ‘Homecoming’ Air Max Collab — Making Her The First African Woman To Design A Signature Sneaker

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Congratulations are in order for creative visionary and Homecoming Festival founder Grace Ladoja. Nike has teamed up with the multi-hyphenate to design a signature sneaker called the Homecoming X Nike Airmax plus, celebrating her groundbreaking festival, Homecoming, a five-day cultural exchange in Lagos that unites music, fashion, art, and sport. With this collaboration, Ladoja becomes the first African woman to design a shoe with the global sneaker brand.

Since launching the platform in 2017, she has built a space where African and international creatives meet, collaborate, and drive culture forward. The festival’s ninth edition took place in Lagos from April 2 to April 7.

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Source: Nike/ Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

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Grace Ladoja pulled inspiration from her “two homes,” Lagos and London, to create the Homecoming x Nike Air Max Plus.

To mark the occasion, Ladoja introduced the Homecoming x Nike Air Max Plus. Inspired by her West African roots, the sneaker arrives in two distinct colorways: a black version referencing the Pan-African flag and a vibrant orange option dubbed “African Sunrise,” according to WWD.

Beyond its symbolic palette, the design is rich with personal and cultural details. Replacing the model’s standard mesh is a tighter, custom weave inspired by African bathing sponges, an everyday essential in many Nigerian homes. The toe box features a dipped finish, nodding to West Africa’s long-standing indigo dyeing traditions.