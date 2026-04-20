Inside The Stunning Dance Theatre Of Harlem 2026 Vision Gala — Misty Copeland Presents ‘Firebird’ After Historic Oscars Performance, Fatima Robinson Honored

Fatima Robinson speaks onstage during Dance Theatre of Harlem 2026 Vision Gala at New York City Center on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Dance Theatre of Harlem).

On April 17, the annual Dance Theatre of Harlem Vision Gala brought together a dynamic mix of artists, cultural leaders, and tastemakers for an evening that felt as much like a live performance as it did a tribute, a true celebration of legacy. The annual event focuses on fundraising for community, arts, and health initiatives.

Held at the Performance New York City Center, the elegant affair coincided with the opening of the company’s New York season (April 16–19), giving the night a palpable sense of momentum, as though it were the opening act of something far greater than a single evening.

This year’s Vision Gala raised over $1,300,000.

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Dance Theatre of Harlem Company’s Dance Theatre of Harlem 2026 Vision Gala at New York City Center on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Dance Theatre of Harlem).

Atendees began the night at the Performance New York City Center, before things flowed seamlessly to the Ziegfeld Ballroom, unfolding like a carefully choreographed experience. By the time guests sat down for dinner, the energy was already high, and so was the fundraising total, with most of the goal already met.

Under the lively guidance of Executive Director Anna Glass and Kenny Burns, the room rallied to raise an additional $160,000, bringing the final total to an impressive $1,386,047. The evening’s success was buoyed further by the support of sponsor GEICO, adding polish to an already electric atmosphere.

Fatima Robinson received this year’s Arthur Mitchell Award.

A performance at the Dance Theatre of Harlem 2026 Vision Gala at New York City Center on April 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Dance Theatre of Harlem).

At the heart of the evening was a moving tribute to Fatima Robinson, recipient of the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award, an honor celebrating artists whose lasting impact on the arts reflects the bold, trailblazing spirit of the late Dance Theatre of Harlem co-founder Arthur Mitchell.

Rosie Perez opened the homage with heartfelt reflections, painting Robinson as a creative force who reshaped hip-hop and visual culture while influencing generations of artists. Robinson’s career reads like a blueprint for impact, spanning film, global tours, televised competitions, and some of the biggest stages in entertainment, from the Grammys to the Oscars.