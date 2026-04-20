Dance Theatre Of Harlem Vision Gala Honors Fatima Robinson
Inside The Stunning Dance Theatre Of Harlem 2026 Vision Gala — Misty Copeland Presents ‘Firebird’ After Historic Oscars Performance, Fatima Robinson Honored
On April 17, the annual Dance Theatre of Harlem Vision Gala brought together a dynamic mix of artists, cultural leaders, and tastemakers for an evening that felt as much like a live performance as it did a tribute, a true celebration of legacy. The annual event focuses on fundraising for community, arts, and health initiatives.
Held at the Performance New York City Center, the elegant affair coincided with the opening of the company’s New York season (April 16–19), giving the night a palpable sense of momentum, as though it were the opening act of something far greater than a single evening.
This year’s Vision Gala raised over $1,300,000.
Atendees began the night at the Performance New York City Center, before things flowed seamlessly to the Ziegfeld Ballroom, unfolding like a carefully choreographed experience. By the time guests sat down for dinner, the energy was already high, and so was the fundraising total, with most of the goal already met.
Under the lively guidance of Executive Director Anna Glass and Kenny Burns, the room rallied to raise an additional $160,000, bringing the final total to an impressive $1,386,047. The evening’s success was buoyed further by the support of sponsor GEICO, adding polish to an already electric atmosphere.
Fatima Robinson received this year’s Arthur Mitchell Award.
At the heart of the evening was a moving tribute to Fatima Robinson, recipient of the Arthur Mitchell Vision Award, an honor celebrating artists whose lasting impact on the arts reflects the bold, trailblazing spirit of the late Dance Theatre of Harlem co-founder Arthur Mitchell.
Rosie Perez opened the homage with heartfelt reflections, painting Robinson as a creative force who reshaped hip-hop and visual culture while influencing generations of artists. Robinson’s career reads like a blueprint for impact, spanning film, global tours, televised competitions, and some of the biggest stages in entertainment, from the Grammys to the Oscars.
A three-time Emmy nominee, Robinson has built a career defined by range and influence, serving as choreographer for The Color Purple (2023) and bringing her creative vision to global stages as director and choreographer for Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour.
Her work spans television and live production alike, from supervising producer on Star Search to executive producer and choreographer for Hip Hop 50 on CBS. She also directed Lenny Kravitz’s 2024 tour and played a key role in shaping some of the industry’s most high-profile moments, including producing and choreographing the Grammy Awards from 2021 through 2023, as well as choreographing Beyoncé’s standout performance at the 2022 Oscars.
That influence took physical form on stage in an original ballet by Artistic Director Robert Garland. Danced to music by icons like Aaliyah and Michael Jackson, artists Robinson herself helped shape, the piece blurred the lines between classical ballet and contemporary culture, creating something that felt both fresh and deeply personal. It was a living reflection of her artistic fingerprint.
When director Kenny Leon presented Robinson with the award, the room leaned in. Her acceptance speech, centered on the idea of trusting your own inner voice, was met with a standing ovation. It was the kind of moment that lingers, long after the applause fades.
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Other highlights.
The evening also shined a spotlight on BET CEO Scott Mills, honored with the Virtuoso Award for his lasting influence on Black storytelling in television. Presented by Stephen Hill, joined by Chanté Moore, the recognition casted a bright light on the broader cultural impact woven throughout the night.
The guest list read like a cross-section of creative excellence, with appearances from Misty Copeland fresh off her Oscars moment, alongside Jordan Cooper, Adrienne Warren, Mickalene Thomas, Abby Phillip, Bevy Smith, and many more. The Host Committee itself reflected a similar breadth of influence, uniting voices from across art, media, and culture.
As the formal program gave way to celebration, DJ D-Nice transformed the ballroom into a full-blown dance floor, closing the night on a high note. Guests lingered, danced, and soaked in the afterglow of an evening that managed to honor the past while pulsing with the energy of what’s next.
The Vision Gala remains one of the season’s most anticipated gatherings, not just for its glamour, but for its purpose.
RELATED CONTENT: Misty Copeland, Ava DuVernay, And More Move ‘Boldly Forward’ At Dance Theatre Of Harlem’s 2025 Vision Gala
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