From Barbiecore To Bad B—ch Energy, These 6 Girlies Owned Coachella’s Hottest Celebrity Looks

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The annual Coachella Festival kicked off this weekend bringing out top pop culture artists like Justin Bieber, Lizzo, Sexyy Red, Bia, Young Thug, The Clispe and celebrities like Teyana Taylor, Olandria, Karrueche and more. Coachella is about more than the performances, it’s about the fashion, nightlife and moments that shape memories. From glamping to brand compounds housing influencers, thousands descend upon the California desert to rave and frolic under the sun.

Who better than the Bama Barbie Olandria Carten to host Barbie’s first-ever Coachella activation themed “You Can Be Any Barbie.” A large pink mirrored box reflected in the desert for a unique experience for festival-goers and fans of the former “Love Island” star. Carthen looked picture perfect in pink as posed inside. When she wasn’t in Barbie mode, she was out in the field rocking her best western-inspired look.

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