Video Sparks Outrage After Cop Allegedly Slams Teen Girl Face-First Onto Concrete Leaving Her Bloody — Then He Had The Nerve To Say She ‘Fell’

Cowser was standing outside the store talking with friends when she was snatched by Tubbs, who slammed the 110-pound girl like a rag doll.

“Don’t grab her like that,” said a young man recording as the cop was holding her hands behind her back, seconds before he slammed her to the ground.

“Hey, b_tch ass n_gga!” yelled the young man recording who is friends with Cowser.

The friend then turns to another cop and asks for his badge number, but that cop extended his baton, ordering him to “back up” as Cowser cried out in pain.

Cowser, now 18, told local media the last thing she remembers before losing consciousness was the cop telling her to “stop resisting” – but that phrase is frequently stated by cops whether the suspect is resisting or not.

“Then I woke up, I was in the back of the cop car on the freeway. And I looked down, and I seen a bunch of blood on my body, and my chin was still leaking,” she said.

“And he had my phone in his hand, and I looked up, and I asked him, I said, ‘What happened to me? Like, what’d you do to me?’ He was like, ‘You fell.’ And then it went black again.”

According to the lawsuit, Tubbs picked Cowser up and “dropped her face-first onto the metal floor sill of his patrol car.” The suit also accuses officers of lying about how Cowser’s injuries were caused, saying they were the result of her fight with the other teens, not a violent and volatile cop slamming her on her head. Once again, the video footage contradicts that claim.

Cowser was charged with trespassing and attempting to fight other juveniles, but those charges were eventually dismissed.