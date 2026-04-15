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Claudia Jordan, 53, Shares Her Snatched Waist Secrets

Claudia Jordan’s Waist Is Waist-ing At 53 And Yes, She Dropped Her ‘Flat Tummy’ Formula — See The Pics!

Claudia Jordan got on her Instagram to remind us that consistency, not age, is the real glow-up.

Published on April 15, 2026
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12th Annual Truth Awards
Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty

Claudia Jordan hopped on Instagram recently to show off her snatched waist, and it was a sight to see. At 53, Jordan and her chiseled stomach embody what radical self-care looks like, and they show the girls that you don’t have to be in your 20s to have a body that’s tea. It can happen at any age if you are willing to put in the work.

RELATED CONTENT: Claudia Jordan Believes Diddy ‘Pushed’ Al B. Sure! Out Of Quincy’s Life

Looking half her age, Jordan posted the jaw-dropping pictures to commemorate her hard work on her birthday. In her caption, she kept it real about the work behind the results, proving that 53 is just a number and emphasizing the power of staying consistent.  The picture was not about getting attention but about the television personality’s results from showing up for herself, again and again.

Jordan attested that, at her age, like most women, her body fluctuates at different times, but she’s stayed the course, and the results are showing. “Well I been very consistent lately with my workouts and took these pics on my 53rd b day- and outside of a filter to brighten the colors I didn’t do any nip tucking with the other apps to make my waist look better,” the socialite wrote.

Her timeline was flooded with fire emojis and even women asking her about her workout routine. “How many days per week do you workout? Also, what do you eat on a typical day? I am trying to lose 15 stubborn pounds,” asked one follower. Others were singing the multi-hyphenate’s praises and rightfully so.

Claudia Jordan Flaunts Snatched Waist on Instagram at 53

Jordan’s post is like a mirror of a movement currently underway. Across timelines and group chats, Black women over 40 are redefining what it means to age. We’re no longer shrinking ourselves or accepting burnout as a badge of honor. Instead, we’re prioritizing wellness, softness, and discipline that looks like early workouts, healthier meals, and protecting our peace like it’s sacred.

There’s something affirming about seeing the former beauty pageant queen elevating and not chasing youth. Jordan is showing the girls what results look like when self-care becomes a lifestyle.

Yes, Claudia!

RELATED CONTENT: Claudia Jordan Reveals More Alleged Sexual Abuse In Hollywood

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