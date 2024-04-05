MadameNoire Featured Video

Claudia Jordan of Fox Soul is standing on her opinion that Sean “Diddy” Combs pushed out Al B. Sure! amid the singer’s latest emergence on social media and public announcements about his upcoming life story. The model and actress insinuates that Al is speaking up now for a reason.

On April 2, Fox Soul posted a clip on Instagram with TEA-G-I-F co-hosts Jordan, Al Reynolds and newest member, Armon Wiggins. The trio weighed in on their opinion about Al’s recent Instagram post, assuring his son, Quincy Jones, could always “come home.” Jordan sprang to Al’s defense when the other co-hosts questioned the R&B crooner’s “self-serving” intentions behind promoting his upcoming life story.

During the conversation, Jordan said she used to work out with him, noting that he was a friend. She said he almost died when he went into the coma. She further insinuates that Al might’ve been intentionally silent about the details of the tragic incident.

“He was training for those celebrity boxing matches and then fell into this coma,” Claudia began. “And he almost died. They said when they opened up his insides and did the surgery, it was liquified. So when things like this happen in your life, will you be a little more tight-lipped about these things? Could that be a reason why maybe you didn’t act the way we normally think someone should act?”

On the other hand, Wiggins and Reynolds couldn’t fathom Al involving his son in the middle of Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami Homes getting raided by law enforcement and federal agents. The 55-year-old record producer took to Instagram last week to post a photo with him and his son, saying, “You’re safe here, son,” at home with his biological father.

Jordan then steered her commentary toward Quincy Brown’s late mother, Kim Porter, who was also Diddy’s ex-girlfriend and once married to Al. She said Kim had nothing negative to say about Al and his parenting.

“You never heard [Kim] say that he was not a good dad,” Claudia said, adding that she believes Al was “pushed out by Diddy.”

She continued, “I believe Diddy wooed Quincy. He takes kids drinking, hanging out, and partying.”

“What young, good-looking kid is not going to want to go along with that? I just believe he was wooed away from his real dad with things. I think Al B. Sure! finally feels comfortable.”

TEA-G-I-F fans agree with Claudia and argue that Al B. Sure!’s actions were innocent.

“Omg Claudia…We, some of US here in New York, have been saying what you said all along,” one fan in the comments section said. “I don’t think Al B. was trying to start a problem, I think he knows something far deeper than we the people know. Also, he’s trying to protect his son. My Opinion.”

One fan insinuated that Diddy had also pushed Al away from Kim.

“I Stan with Claudia he was driven away from not only his son but Kim as well,” another fan chimed in.

“His father may have tried to call his son! Maybe his son, like these other children, only responds to text and social media!! You think????” another commenter added.

“Claudia the only one speaking facts,” someone added.

During the raid, Diddy’s sons Justin and Christian Combs were handcuffed by armed law enforcement agents, BOSSIP reported. One of Combs’ daughters was also in the house at the time. Quincy and Diddy were reportedly not on the premises at the time.

Do you think Diddy pushed Al away?