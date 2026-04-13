Bring Her Out! T.I.’s Daughter Deyjah Harris Pledges Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. At Clark Atlanta University

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The Harris kids are all grown up! This time, the spotlight is on a collegiate milestone rather than a chart-topping hit. Deyjah Harris, the eldest daughter of rap mogul T.I., has officially become a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The momentous occasion took place at the Clark Atlanta University (CAU) Panthers Stadium, where the sophomore crossed into the historic sisterhood alongside 34 of her peers.

The probate ceremony was a high-energy event that blended the traditions of Divine 9 with a touch of Atlanta royalty. Deyjah made her grand entrance to her father’s 2000s classic, “Bring Em’ Out.” Dressed in the sorority’s signature crimson and white, the new sorority member captivated the audience with a performance that displayed the signature Delta moves, adding her twist of a split at the end of her introduction.

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While the atmosphere was celebratory, there was a deep, emotional undercurrent to Deyjah’s initiation. Upon introducing herself to the crowd, she revealed her line name: “Precious Heir.” According to Essence, the name is a direct tribute to her late aunt, Precious Harris, who was herself a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Precious, a beloved figure in the Harris family and a fan favorite on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, tragically passed away in 2019 at the age of 66 following a car accident in Atlanta.

By choosing this name, Deyjah is not only carrying on a family tradition but also honoring the bond she shared with her aunt. During her introduction, she acknowledged her public persona while embracing her new identity within the Divine 9.