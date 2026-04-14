Alison Hammond Talks Ozempic After Massive Weight Loss
‘I’m Still Overweight!’ — ‘Great British Bake Off’ Host Alison Hammond Addresses Ozempic Rumors After 150-Pound Weight Loss
Alison Hammond addressed Ozempic speculation in an April 4 interview with the Telegraph, shutting down claims that weight-loss medication played a role in her recent 150-pound transformation. While some fans have praised and raised an eyebrow at the Great British Bake Off host’s progress, Hammond clarified her journey was driven by lifestyle changes.
“I’m still overweight!” she joked. “It makes me laugh when I see comments like ‘Alison is so skinny now.’ I’m still overweight! I’m a size 20! I’m by far not at my ideal weight for my height.”
A pre-diabetes warning pushed Alison Hammond to action.
According to Daily Mail, her health journey began after a pre-diabetes warning. Since then, changes to her diet and routine have brought her levels into the “optimum range.” She’s also embraced her appearance.
“I like being bigger than everyone! I don’t want to take up less space in the world,” Hammond, who once weighed over 390 pounds, quipped. “I want to fill that space.”
Hammond said she works with three personal trainers and regularly does Pilates, boxing, circuit training, and strength workouts. She also called weight-loss drugs like Ozempic “frightening,” citing concerns based on what she’s seen.
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“Listen. People are going to assume anything,” she told the Telegraph. “They weren’t happy with me being big; they weren’t happy with me being small. I was one point away from being diabetic, and my mom was diabetic, so I’d seen what a struggle it was.”
Hammond added, “I literally needed to be able to walk up the stairs.”
Reflecting on her career, she doesn’t believe her weight defines her success.
“Being fat doesn’t make you funny and being thin doesn’t make you less funny.”
She continued, “The only thing I’ve noticed since becoming smaller is that I can take on more work. I don’t get as tired. My mental health’s better. I’m more nimble; I feel younger. But my career took off when I was a big girl, and my career is still great now that I’m smaller, so I think I’m accepted for who I am.”
Before becoming the host of Great British Bake Off, Alison Hammond made her TV debut as a contestant on Big Brother in 2002 and went on to star in several other TV shows, including the British game show I Can See Your Voice and For the Love of Dogs. Now, she’s preparing to host Your Song, a heartfelt Channel 4 talent series premiering April 12, where everyday people share personal stories through music.
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