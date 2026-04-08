How Black-Owned Businesses Can Use Landscaping To Build Community Roots

Pexels.com royalty-free image #10375869, uploaded by user RDNE Stock project, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/people-running-black-owned-business-10375869/ on April 8th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License Any Black commercial property owner should budget for beautiful landscaping, as doing so can create a major first impression, increase property value, add more function, and showcase a commitment to the neighborhood. A good landscaping architect goes beyond using the range of colorful, aromatic plants and flowers, but includes hardscaping features like patios and walkways, and lighting features for a more welcoming ambience. According to Randal Landscaping, commercial landscape maintenance can cost from $800 to $1,600 per acre for full-service monthly packages. However, the benefits that any entrepreneur can gain from this monthly expenditure exceed these figures. Healthier and happier employees are less likely to call out sick, and business acquisitions have a better chance after a solid first impression upon arrival. What Are Some Tips for Natural Landscaping? Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Treat your exterior as you do your interior design and come up with a solid plan that reflects your brand’s commitment to community excellence . Sit down with a landscaping architect and review ideas to revamp your exterior. For example, if you love roses and fruit trees and desire a water fountain, a landscape architect can strategically plan it out in your space. With the diverse climate of the United States, it’s important to understand exactly what US Plant Hardiness zone you’re in. Understanding your region means that you can find what plants are native to your area, which matters as native plants and trees are better adapted to the local climate and conditions, thus requiring less water, fertilizers, and pesticides. RELATED CONTENT: This Is How You Build Wealth — Lessons From Thriving Black-Owned Businesses While red rose beds around your business campus are beautiful and romantic, why not mix it up? After all, flowers come in a range of colors, shapes, textures, and scents, which you can plant in beds or along deck railing planters. Instead of just having monocultural grass, mix it up with native groundcovers like clover and wild ginger. Consider the function of different elements and how they contribute to local community wellness . For example, many native plants provide food and shelter for bees and butterflies, which increases your area’s biodiversity. Rain gardens can help manage your commercial property’s runoff, which provides natural drainage and is another friendly wildlife haven. Using organic mulch not only suppresses weeds but also provides natural fertilization and adds nutrients to the soil as it naturally biodegrades over time to support the long-term growth of your business roots.

What Are the Benefits of Beautiful Landscaping for Black Excellence? Imagine a client that you’re trying to impress drives up to your building and sees curved walkways, tall flowers, trees, and a fish pond before they make it to the door. In other words, high-end business lawn care can make a powerful first impression with customers and prospective talent within the community. However, it’s not just clients you should think about, but the people who must be at your building daily, especially if they’ve been called back from remote work. Custom walkways lined with trees and clover make it easy to get in a few thousand steps on a lunch break. Plus, being in nature has proven to reduce anxiety and depression and elevate mood. According to Landscape Workshop, enhancing your landscape may increase your commercial property value by 20%. Therefore, if you’re leasing units in your building or eventually put it up for sale, you can make a nice profit for your business legacy. Can I Use Landscaping Services in a Dry Climate? Thanks to xeriscaping, if your business is in a drier climate like Arizona or New Mexico, you could still have a beautiful exterior using native drought-tolerant plants like cacti and other succulents. Combine them with strategic planning around more hardscaping elements like: Rock gardens

Retaining walls

Mulch

Pavers What Features Create High-Level Commercial Gardening and Landscaping? Your high-level commercial garden should mix up some evergreen trees and shrubs along with your more seasonal flowers and blooms. Round out your commercial campus with many walkways and pathways for employees and other visitors to sit and have a picnic, informal meetings, and enjoy their lunch breaks with ease. Don’t forget to use technology or solar power to light up walkways and entrances throughout the day and night. Frequently Asked Questions How can I incorporate cultural elements into my business’s landscape design? Incorporating cultural elements starts with intentionality in plant selection and hardscaping. For many Black-owned businesses, this might include using flora native to ancestral regions or creating “gathering spaces” that reflect community traditions of outdoor socialization. You can also integrate public art or masonry that tells a story of heritage, turning a standard office lawn into a cultural destination. This approach doesn’t just beautify the property; it builds topical authority and deepens the bond with the local customer base. What Is The Most Low-Maintenance Landscaping? If you’re looking for low-maintenance landscaping options, a solid bet is to use native drought- resistant plants. Heavy mulching and hardscaping help to minimize the amount of mowing, weeding, and watering you need to do. Using gravel, stone beds, and perennial flowers over annuals, and installing drip irrigation for automatic watering can help cut down the amount of time you need to maintain your space.