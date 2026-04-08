How To Start Your April Garden Like A Pro (Even For Beginners)
From Snake Plants To Spinach – How To Start Your April Garden Like A Pro (Even If You’re A Beginner)
Are you interested in starting a garden or adding a few houseplants to your space for decoration and better air quality? If so, April is the perfect month to get started. The warming soils, longer days, and consistent spring rains create ideal conditions for planting. This transitional month offers an excellent opportunity to plant cool-season crops (like leafy greens) while also preparing for warm-season plants.
Whether you want to grow plants indoors or outdoors, there are plenty of easy-to-grow options to help you get started.
Snake Plants and Spider Plants are easy indoor options.
Adding houseplants to your indoor space not only brightens the room but can also improve air quality by filtering toxins. Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are resilient and grow well in indirect light. They prefer moderate watering and can bounce back from occasional neglect. Here’s a fun fact: they are typically propagated through ‘babies’ or offshoots (also called plantlets) that grow from their ends, according to the University of Illinois. These plantlets can be separated and potted in fresh soil to grow into new plants. While spider plants are low-maintenance, they do thrive best with occasional care, such as re-potting and ensuring they aren’t overwatered.
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Snake plants have similar superpowers and are another great option for beginners because they can survive with minimal care and only require occasional watering. They thrive in low light, making them perfect for any room. To plant a snake plant, use a well-draining potting mix and a container with drainage holes to prevent overwatering. Water sparingly, only when the soil is completely dry, and avoid placing the plant in direct sunlight for too long. Snake plants are incredibly low-maintenance and can survive with minimal care.
Radishes, peas, lettuce, carrots, and spinach are just a few excellent options to plant outdoors in April.
If you’re looking to start an outdoor garden, there are many beginner-friendly options that grow quickly and are easy to care for. Lettuce is one of the fastest crops you can grow. It can be planted in containers or directly in the garden and grows best in cool temperatures. Simply sprinkle seeds on top of the soil and lightly cover them. AOL writer and seasoned gardener Katy Willis noted in an article April 6 that you can start harvesting baby leaves in just 30 days and full heads in about 45 to 70 days.
Radishes are also a fast-growing crop, ready in about 30 days. They require well-drained soil and moderate watering. To grow them, simply sow radish seeds directly into loose, well-draining soil and keep it moist.
Peas are perfect for early spring planting. They thrive in cool soil and can handle light frost. Sow pea seeds 1 to 2 inches deep, spaced 2 to 3 inches apart, and ensure you have supports like a trellis or stakes in place. Peas grow quickly, so it’s best to prepare the supports early to avoid a tangled mess later. Carrots are also easy to grow, requiring only loose, well-drained soil. Directly sow carrot seeds into the garden, thin the seedlings as they grow, and keep the soil moist.
Spinach and beets thrive in early spring and are great choices for beginner gardeners. Spinach needs consistent moisture, while beets prefer well-drained soil. You can sow seeds directly in the garden, and spinach will be ready to harvest in about 40 to 50 days, while beets take about 50 to 70 days. Zucchini is another excellent option for beginners. It grows quickly and produces abundant yields, though it’s best planted when the soil is slightly warmer. Directly sow zucchini seeds when temperatures consistently exceed 60°F (15°C), and water regularly.
Whether you’re growing houseplants for decoration and improved air quality or planting a garden outdoors, April offers ideal conditions to get started. Plants like lettuce, radishes and peas are perfect for beginners due to their fast growth and low-maintenance needs. By following simple care guidelines, you can enjoy a thriving garden or vibrant indoor plant collection, even as a first-time gardener.
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