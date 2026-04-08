From Snake Plants To Spinach – How To Start Your April Garden Like A Pro (Even If You’re A Beginner)

Source: BobOlito / Getty

Are you interested in starting a garden or adding a few houseplants to your space for decoration and better air quality? If so, April is the perfect month to get started. The warming soils, longer days, and consistent spring rains create ideal conditions for planting. This transitional month offers an excellent opportunity to plant cool-season crops (like leafy greens) while also preparing for warm-season plants.

Whether you want to grow plants indoors or outdoors, there are plenty of easy-to-grow options to help you get started.

Snake Plants and Spider Plants are easy indoor options.

Source: Nickbeer / Getty

Adding houseplants to your indoor space not only brightens the room but can also improve air quality by filtering toxins. Spider plants (Chlorophytum comosum) are resilient and grow well in indirect light. They prefer moderate watering and can bounce back from occasional neglect. Here’s a fun fact: they are typically propagated through ‘babies’ or offshoots (also called plantlets) that grow from their ends, according to the University of Illinois. These plantlets can be separated and potted in fresh soil to grow into new plants. While spider plants are low-maintenance, they do thrive best with occasional care, such as re-potting and ensuring they aren’t overwatered.

RELATED CONTENT: Tales From TikTok: Diabolical Dumb Cane Plant Used During Slavery As Punishment For Enslaved Africans

Source: DEBBY LOWE / Getty

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Snake plants have similar superpowers and are another great option for beginners because they can survive with minimal care and only require occasional watering. They thrive in low light, making them perfect for any room. To plant a snake plant, use a well-draining potting mix and a container with drainage holes to prevent overwatering. Water sparingly, only when the soil is completely dry, and avoid placing the plant in direct sunlight for too long. Snake plants are incredibly low-maintenance and can survive with minimal care.