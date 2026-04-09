Close
Entertainment

Swoon-Worthy Shawties Who Stunned On Atlanta's 404 Day

Thick, Fine & Outside — Check Out The Baddest Peaches That Served Body-Ody-Ody & Big ATL Energy On 404 Day

Showstopping stunners who turned heads at this year's star-studded 404 Day in ATL

Published on April 8, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

404
Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @gigipanier

They so ATL!

It’s often said that Atlanta is not a real place while also thriving as the epicenter of everything influential, which explains why this year’s star-studded 404 Day celebration was such a culture-shifting moment.

Held on April 4 and named after the city’s most iconic area code, the bigger-than-ever event brought together thousands of Atlantans (and seas of visitors) for an epic array of parties, concerts, festivals, community events, and more.

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta’s Powerful Women Create Space For Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Truth” During “Worthy” Memorial Event

One of the buzziest events of the bunch was Big Boi & Impossible’s “404 Taste The Block” food fest that went down at Smorgasburg Atlanta–a “dynamic outdoor food market showcasing local vendors, creative eats, and community-driven events,” per its official site.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

Busting with authentic A-Town vibes, the hit event drew thousands of attendees for a day of flair, flavor, and funnn, all while celebrating the southern city the Outkast legend calls home.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“404 Taste The Block” featured a live performance from the owl-wielding ATLien himself, along with a barbershop experience, a drumline performance from alumni of the Braves Heavy Hitters, live DJ sets, custom hats and totes with on-the-spot airbrushing, festival-style photo ops, and Pop-a-Shot hoop challenges.

Festivalgoers were also treated to a variety of Impossible Foods’ plant-based proteins, headlined by Big Boi’s exclusive Double Smash Burger collab, which proved to be a hit at the city-shaking event.

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“The only burger I can really have is Impossible,” he said about the collab in an interview with CBS News. “So why not?”

Big Boi
Source: Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Impossible Foods

“I just want to see [fans attending the food fest] close their eyes, lean their head back and say, ‘That’s it,'” he continued. “It’s always about personal freedom, but at the same time, health is wealth.”

Were you outside for 404 Day? If so, what was your favorite moment?

Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose
Big Boi
Carol Lee Rose

If not, will you be attending the festivities next year? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of overly fine things, pretty peaches, and jazzy belles who stunned on 404 Day on the flip.

404 Day 2026
Source: IG: @bristhename

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ain’t Buying It!’ — Are ‘RHOA’ Star Marlo Hampton And Tyler Perry Dating? Viral Photos Have Fans Confused

Related Tags

atlanta big boi Fashion style
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Blue Ivy Steals The Show At Beyoncé's Cécred New Styling Collection Launch Party

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Red Carpet Rundown: Celebrity Style From The 2026 Fashion Trust Awards

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
404 Day 2026

They So ATL! A Gallery Of Pretty Peaches, Swoon-Worthy Shawties & Beltline Belles Who Put On For The A On 404 Day

Bossip
Celebrities Attend 2024 US Open

Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles & Junelle Bromfield’s ‘All-Shades Of Melanin’ Themed Wedding Was Black Excellence

Bossip
Trending
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Happy Easter Girl
35 Items
Fashion  |  Alex Ford

‘He Has Risen & So Have My Standards’ — These 34 Heavenly Bodies Were Sanctified Stunners Easter 2026

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
"Aftershock" New York Screening
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

‘I’m So Sorry That I Don’t Get To Say Goodbye’ — Janai Norman Announces Sudden Exit From ‘Good Morning America’

Comment
Portrait of couple
5 Items
Mental Health  |  Shannon Dawson

4 Chilling Nonverbal Signs Someone Is A Narcissist—And They Can’t Fully Hide Them

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close