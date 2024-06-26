MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest Tales From TikTok involves Dieffenbachia plants, commonly known as “Dumb Cane.” These striking houseplants have a troubling history connected to slavery.

Paige Tailyn Johnson, a plant expert and wellness advocate, revealed the plant’s unsettling past in a May 21 TikTok video.

As detailed in the Tales From TikTok video, historical accounts reveal disturbing uses of the Dumb Cane by slave owners, who employed its toxic particles to torture and punish enslaved individuals. Even slave masters would apply the substance to the mouths of “unruly” enslaved people, using the dangerous chemical to burn their tongues, cause stomach upset and impair their ability to speak. This is due to calcium oxalate crystals that can puncture skin cells and release irritating substances. The USDA noted that if the crystals are accidentally rubbed into the eyes, they can cause temporary vision loss and swelling of the eyelid.

Despite its ease of cultivation and maintenance, owners should exercise caution when handling the plant due to its toxicity. According to the USDA, Dieffenbachia secretes needle-like calcium oxalate crystals and proteolytic enzymes from its leaves, which can cause severe swelling and temporary speechlessness upon contact with the human body.

According to the University of North Dakota, Heinrich Himmler, head of the SS in Nazi Germany, once contemplated using the plant for prisoner sterilization. Additionally, Oxford University reported that indigenous groups in the Amazon region extracted the plant’s toxic sap for use on arrows, inflicting torment on slaves.

How do you safely care for the Dumb Cane plant?

Johnson advised viewers in her TikTok video to keep the dumb cane plant out of children’s reach due to its potential dangers upon contact. The Little Botanical warned that pets also suffer harm if they ingest the plant’s leaves. The website noted that when handling or pruning the plant, it is essential to wear gloves or thoroughly wash your hands afterward to remove any toxins from your hands. This precaution will help reduce the risk of toxin exposure.

The Dieffenbachia plant derives its name from Herr Joseph Dieffenbach, who served as head gardener and later administrator at the Royal Palace Gardens Schönbrunn in Vienna during the 1830s, according to Oxford University. It is considered among the pioneering plants brought to Europe during the Austro-Brazilian expeditions of 1817-1835. Historians speculate that Dieffenbach introduced the Dumb Cane plant to Austria from Brazil in the 1830s.

Do you own a Dumb Cane plant?

