‘I’m So Sorry That I Don’t Get To Say Goodbye’ — Janai Norman Announces Sudden Exit From ‘Good Morning America’

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Janai Norman is leaving Good Morning America (GMA), something that came as a shock to fans when the ABC weekend anchor announced her departure on April 3.

“I hope that we’d have more time,” Norman told fans on Instagram and TikTok. “It’s been hard on me that our time was cut short. I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my coworkers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community.”

According to USA Today, Janai Norman has served as a weekend co-anchor on the program since 2022, appearing alongside Gio Benitez, Whit Johnson, and meteorologist Somara Theodore. Reflecting on her abrupt departure, Norman shared that it deeply saddened her not to have the opportunity to properly connect with viewers one last time.

“I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye. It would’ve been fun.”

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Norman also expressed excitement about a new chapter in her personal life, particularly spending more time with her children.

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“I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives,” she said. “So now, they get more of me and that is worth everything.”

She closed her message with appreciation for the support she has received.

“So stay tuned,” Norman added. “I’m sorry. I feel you. And thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it and I appreciate it.”

In a caption on Instagram, she echoed that gratitude, writing, “I’ve read every message. And am deeply grateful for the love. More to come when the time is right.

Fans and colleagues quickly filled the comments with messages of encouragement.

Source: Kristina Bumphrey / Getty

Gio Benitez wrote, “Love you so very much.”

Meanwhile, longtime GMA anchor Robin Roberts shared, “Hope you’re feeling the love from everyone responding. You are a true gem and thoroughly enjoyed working with you. I treasure our friendship.”

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee added, “Keep shining friend – so much love.”