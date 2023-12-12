MadameNoire Featured Video

Amy Robach is reportedly “livid” over news breaking about the romance between her ex-husband, Andrew Shue, and T.J. Holmes’ ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig.

The female former Good Morning America anchor — now in a romantic relationship with Holmes — is allegedly upset that the news of their exes’ coupling dropped around the same time she and her ousted GMA boo debuted their new podcast, Amy & T.J.

Robach allegedly thinks Shue “is trying to steal her thunder,” according to a source that informed Page Six.

While Robach may think the news’ timing was intentional, an unidentified insider told the outlet that “Shue doesn’t steal the spotlight.” The source added that the co-anchors turned podcasters “will have to address the story [about their exes dating] because they will still want to keep themselves in the news.”

Interestingly, another source said Robach’s “narcissistic behavior” has turned off her friends from listening to the Amy & T.J. podcast. “The self-importance and the fascination with themselves and thinking everyone is [rooting for them]… it’s just tone-deaf,” the tea spiller claimed.

There’s no gossip from sources regarding how Holmes felt about the podcast’s debut clashing with news of his wife-ex cozying up with Robach’s ex-husband.

That said, on Dec. 6, Holmes posted a photo of himself lying down with his shirt unbuttoned next to Robach. Underneath the photo, he wrote, “No weapon formed against me shall prosper.”

It was reported earlier this month that the whirlwind romance between Holmes and Robach allegedly resulted in their exes’ romance.

Word on the street is that Fiebig and Shue have been dating for six months. The two reportedly bonded so much over being abandoned by their former GMA anchor spouses that they fell in love, too.

Holmes and Robach’s romance shocked the internet and GMA viewers in November 2022. The hosts were ousted from the show shortly after that.

Holmes’ divorce from Fiebig was reportedly finalized in October 2023. The marriage between Robach and Shue officially ended in March.

The former morning show hosts maintain that they never cheated on their former spouses. On Amy & T.J.’s first episode, they claimed they were strictly friends until some point in 2022 when they were both “in divorce proceedings” from Shue and Fiebig, respectively.

“[We] lost the jobs we love because we love each other,” Holmes asserted. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case.”

