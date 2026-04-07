Cardi B Blasts Thieves Who Swiped $60K From Her Card — ‘Y’all Going to Jail!’

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Two things Cardi B doesn’t play about are her coins and court! Four men are about to find that out the hard way after she claims they stole her credit card and went on $60,000 swiping spree. “Y’all going to jail by the end of the week!” she warned.

The “Magnet” rapper always keeps it real with her fans, even when she (temporarily) takes an L. This time, it sounds like Cardi got got for her American Express card. On Monday, she spilled the tea in a shocking storytime moment on Instagram Live. She claimed to get so many details about the scammers running up her card at Saks Fifth Avenue and Apple that she’ll recognize each one when they get locked up.

“Two or three weeks ago, I notice that my credit card was missing, which is funny because I always have it in my purse. Y’all know Cardi B don’t f**king play about that bread! You know I don’t play about my money. So my credit card, my AmEx, is connected to my phone. Every single time something is purchased with my AmEx, I get a notification like a n***a is texting me. Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding!” she said, noting that it doesn’t matter if she’s shopping online or at the bodega. RELATED CONTENT: ‘He’s The One With The Funds!’ — Cardi B & NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Collab On Jingle Contest For Free Childcare Program

“Why did I see a $40,000 purchase from Saks on my AmEx? Of course, I got the notification right away, so I’m like, ‘What the f**k?’”

At first, the only plausible explanation was that her stylist, Kollin Carter, might have had his assistant buy some clothes for her. It still seemed “kinda weird,” because Cardi said she hasn’t been shopping or needed more clothes while booked and busy on her Little Miss Drama Tour.

“So, 35 minutes pass, and then there’s a $20,000 purchase from Apple! Right away, I already knew some weird s**t was happening! Before I even called my accountant, my accountant called me,” Cardi said, explaining that she has a professional who also gets purchase notifications and doesn’t play about her money either.