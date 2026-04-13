BWHM: The Mic Is Ours — 20 Black Women Dominating Podcasting With Bold, Unfiltered Conversations

Source: Black women are continuing to shake things up in the podcast space. Need to know how to access FMLA, climb the corporate ladder, listen to your inner child, or get that man to stop playing in your face? There’s a podcast episode for that. Powerful Black voices are helping to move the needle in healthcare, business, true crime, sexual wellness, news, reality television, and more. They are holding space for one another by making room for conversations that require a bit more nuance than a 30-second viral sound can contain. Women are sharing their experiences in the home and the workplace with real conversations about their goals and aspirations. Holding Deeper Conversations RELATED CONTENT: Game, Set, Chat! Serena And Venus Williams Set To Launch New Podcast On X Source: Julia Beverly / Getty They are also returning to the past to offer insights about what day-to-day life was like for our ancestors between the monumental headlines. Their work, their expertise, and their dreams are on full display in our podcast apps. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. At a time when any misogynist with a prepaid debit card can spread their hate for Black women through a cheap microphone, it’s important that Black women have a space to speak their truth. See 20 Black women making moves in podcasting below. 1. Drea Nicole & Lex P These hilarious Houston besties have come together to host vulnerable conversations about living and loving as thirty-somethings on Pour Minds. Their guests include musicians like Ari Lennox and 2 Chainz, and they discuss everything from plastic surgery to protecting your finances. They are headed on a twelve-city tour to connect with their listeners. It kicks off in New York City.

2. Sukihana The colorful rapper and mom-to-be has teamed up with her deadpan bestie Bobbi Althoff on a new podcast, That’s BS with Bobbi & Suki. The series will capitalize on the way their contrasting public personas have blossomed into a close relationship full of funny moments.

3. Eboni K. Williams The legal expert brings insight to major cases in this NAACP Image Award-winning podcast. She and the hilarious comedian Dustin Ross dig deep into the details of how decisions are made from the bench, not just from the court of social media.

4. Melyssa Ford The video Vixen turned veteran media personality has created a space to talk about all things wellness with Hot & Bothered with Melyssa Ford. Dating, mental health, and menopause are heavily examined in this long-format show from the NAACP Image Award nominee. It has been home to powerful cultural moments like Mya sharing her decision not to have children and Malcolm Jamal Warner’s final interview. It is an example of how dynamic Black women can be behind the mic.

5. Bridget Todd Got questions about where the AI revolution is heading or how bots imitating Black women are threatening our communities? Bridget Todd has the answers. Her voice is one of the most respected in digital cultural criticism. There Are No Girls On The Internet draws the lines between the technology we interact with and the aims of those developing it. Can’t get enough in your podcast feed? Her book Love at First Prompt AI and the Future of Intimacy is coming this summer.

6. Traci Thomas Thomas turned The Stacks into a mandatory tour stop for authors from all backgrounds. Everyone from Kamala Harris to Tayari Jones has joined the booklover for candid conversations about storytelling. It is a book lover’s dream and a TBR budget’s nightmare. She sheds light on every part of the writing process, including the snacks.

7. Gabrielle Wyatt The Highland Project founder launched the Meet Me At Highland podcast to highlight the importance of Black Women’s leadership, imagination, and legacy. It reminds us that rest is powerful, with insights from some of the most impactful voices in mental health.

8. Laci Mosley Love true crime, but tired of the violence? Scam Goddess is for you. Mosley has introduced listeners to the cons threatening their coins for years. She’s even turned the long-running hit series into an original Freeform series.

9. Rachel Lindsay The Bachelorette alum brought her unique energy to two original shows from The Ringer. Higher Learning and Morally Corrupt are each better for her real talk. Whether she is calling out the racism embedded in a beloved franchise or investigating what it really means to be a girl’s girl.

10. Candice Dillard Bassett The sharpest tongue this side of the Potomac River has teamed up with esteemed cultural critic and author Michael Arceneaux. She brings her lethal reads, love of education, and political background to the show. It’s a kiki.

11. Chizi Duru On I Guess I’m an Adult Now, Chizi Duru helps listeners navigate the bland parts of becoming a grownup.

12. Lish Speaks This up-and-coming rapper turned podcaster is making moves on Holy Culture Radio. By creating a judgment-free zone with a casual tone on I’ll Just Let Myself In, she’s contributing to a new era of faith-based content that is expanding what a relationship with Christ looks like.

13. Ashley J. Hobbs This voice actor and producer is behind huge audio moments from shows like Holding We Don’t Always Agree with Ryan and Sterling, Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams, and Jemele Hill Is Unbothered.

14. Nichole Hill History nerds will love the way Nichole Hill tells stories from our past that are not exclusively centered on trauma. Our Ancestors Were Messy, and The Secret Adventures of Black People elevate audio storytelling.

15. Chelsea Charles The producer turned podcaster has sharpened the perspective of the hit show Sounds Like A Cult through her lived experience. Her refreshing contributions have taken the show to new highs. We love to see it!

16. Rana Campbell At 400 episodes in, Dreams In Drive has been on the road to success for years. Campbell has allowed listeners to follow her career journey from figuring it out to flourishing at Paramount. She champions independent creative voices and huge celebrities.

17. Kiki Said So & Medinah Monroe Cocktales is the sexy show you need to spice up your commute. This Southern duo behind this podcast brings an ATL slant to dirty discussions. Sip on your match and your green juice and settle in for a wild ride with each episode.

18. Les Alfred Business baddies love learning from Les Alfred and her guests on the She’s So Lucky. Whether you are an entrepreneur, an intrapreneur, or a side hustler, there’s something powerful to take away from each episode.

19. Dr. Judith Skip the random buzz words and do a deep dive into the specifics of what it takes to maintain your mental health with this well-informed podcast from the huge medical creator. The Vault with Dr. Judith is a must listen!