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Nicki Minaj’s Mansion Breached — Police Arrest Man Trespassing

Nicki Minaj Home Scare — Man Arrested After Creeping Around Her Calabasas Mansion

On early Wednesday morning the suspect entered the rapper’s property and refused to leave when confronted by security.

Published on April 3, 2026
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Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Things got a little too close for comfort at Nicki Minaj’s Calabasas home this week after a man was arrested for trespassing on her property.

According to reporting from NBC Los Angeles, the incident unfolded early Wednesday morning when the suspect entered the rapper’s property and refused to leave when confronted by security.

RELATED CONTENT: MAGA Barb: A Timeline Of Nicki Minaj’s Political Turn To The Right

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Law enforcement identified the man as 36-year-old Leland Adams. Authorities say private security at the residence quickly intervened and detained him until deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and remained there as of Wednesday afternoon. Officials confirmed that while the man made it onto the property, he never gained access inside the actual home.

Sources also told NBC Los Angeles that this was not Adams’ first run-in with law enforcement in the Calabasas area, raising additional concerns about repeat behavior in the neighborhood. It remains unclear whether Minaj or her family were home at the time, but fortunately no injuries were reported.

Additional details shared by Complex paint an even more unsettling picture. The suspect was reportedly spotted on surveillance footage roaming the backyard in the early hours, described as wearing a gray tracksuit with long hair and a noticeable red beard. Deputies quickly responded after being alerted, preventing the situation from escalating further.

The incident adds to a string of security concerns surrounding Minaj’s Los Angeles-area property. The rap superstar has previously dealt with multiple swatting incidents, including a particularly alarming situation in 2025 when dozens of officers reportedly showed up at her home with weapons drawn while her young son was inside. At the time, Minaj publicly expressed frustration and alleged deeper issues behind the repeated calls.

It also comes on the heels of another scary situation for a fellow celeb. As previously reported, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, was arrested after allegedly firing a semiautomatic rifle at Rihanna’s Beverly Crest mansion.

While the trespassing incident was handled quickly, it highlights the ongoing safety challenges that come with celebrity status. For fans, it is another reminder that behind the glam, stars like Nicki Minaj are often dealing with very real and sometimes dangerous situations at home.

RELATED CONTENT: Booty Brain!? — NAACP Image Awards Host Deon Cole Prays For Nicki Minaj Amid Maga Turn: ‘We Bind That Spirit In Her A–, Lord’

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