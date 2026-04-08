From NYC Teens To Lagos ‘I Dos’ — ‘me too.’ Founder Tarana Burke Celebrates 35-Year Romance With Joyful Nigerian Vow Renewal [Exclusive]

Courtesy of Tarana Burke As wedding season begins to bloom alongside spring, couples across the country are stepping into celebrations of their love. Among them are couples whose weddings were postponed, reshaped, or reimagined in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. For ‘me too.’ movement founder, activist and organizer Tarana Burke, that long-awaited moment came in December 2025, when she and her husband, Joe, renewed their vows in Lagos, Nigeria—years after their original wedding plans were put on hold. “Love is important. Make time for love,” Burke shared with MadameNoire in an exclusive conversation, reflecting on the journey that led them there.



For Burke, whose work has centered on healing, justice, and community, carving out space for love became a deeply intentional act. Their vow renewal was the culmination of a love story more than three decades in the making. RELATED CONTENT: 10 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Planned A Destination Wedding

A Teenage Love Story That Spanned Decades Burke and Joe’s love story began in New York City in 1990, when they were teenagers navigating life in the same neighborhood. She had seen him around before, but one morning changed everything. Cutting through a basketball court to grab her mother’s morning paper, Burke noticed him playing alone. Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. That quiet moment sparked something that would eventually grow into a decades-long connection. There was a lot of back and forth in those early years, as teenage relationships often go, before Burke finally gave him her number. What followed was a relationship shaped by timing, distance, and growth. Life quickly pulled them in different directions. There was college, a first marriage for him, a daughter for her, moves for work, and the loss of a parent. Their lives unfolded separately, but the connection remained. More than three decades later, Burke says the qualities that first drew her to him still remain. “He is still as spontaneous and playful as he was 36 year ago,” she shared. “At any moment he will break out and grab me up for a kiss like we are kids in the park.” That playfulness, she said, continues to anchor their relationship, even as life has grown more complex. Courtesy of Tarana Burke Finding Their Way Back to Each Other in 2014 After years of separate lives and personal growth, Burke and Joe reunited in 2014—this time for good. By then, they had both experienced life in meaningful ways and developed a clearer understanding of themselves and their needs. The reunion brought clarity. “Peace and relief,” Burke said. “I knew it was him for a long time, so finally getting our acts together to make it work was a sense of peace and relief for both of us. Soon after reconnecting, Joe spoke seriously about marriage. Still, they moved thoughtfully, building their relationship on a foundation of maturity and intention. They became officially engaged a few years later. Source: Courtesy of Tarana Burke Burke credits an earlier chapter of their relationship—when they attempted long distance—with helping shape the marriage they would later build. They spent hours on the phone, often feeling like they existed in their own world, but Burke ultimately realized he couldn’t show up in the way she needed at the time. Choosing herself became a turning point. “We needed that space back then,” Burke explained. “He needed to see that I prioritize myself and my heart even though I love him and I needed to see that he loved me enough to allow me space to love myself how I needed. When we finally came together it set a standard for our relationship.” That standard, she said, continues to guide their partnership today. A Love That Made Space for Vulnerability Another defining moment in their relationship came during a time of grief. Burke ran into Joe in Harlem while she was making funeral arrangements for her late father. Overwhelmed and navigating the emotional weight of loss, she found herself leaning into him for support. He stepped in quietly, helping her move through the city and gather what she needed. For a woman who leads global conversations and supports so many others, that moment of vulnerability left a lasting impression. “It is something that I don’t take lightly,” Burke said. “My life can be tumultuous and having a soft place to land is invaluable. Having a partner who has known me for so long keeps me grounded. He recognizes my vulnerabilities and lets me lean into them without feeling any way about it.” That grounding, she said, remains central to their relationship.



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