‘Our Work Is About Confidence’ — Designer Leah Langley-McClean On Redefining Bridal Dress Shopping For Every Body [Exclusive]

According to The Knot’s 2024 Real Weddings Study , December continues to be the most popular month to get engaged, with Christmas Day being the most popular day of the year. That surge means one thing: by early spring, newly engaged brides are already shopping for gowns, ushering in the class of 2026 and 2027 weddings.

While singles are sliding into cuffing season (the time of year when cooler weather and holiday vibes nudge people toward romantic connections) couples are stepping into their own annual ritual: engagement season. Spanning roughly from Thanksgiving through Valentine’s Day, it’s when more than one-third of all proposals happen.

A Look of My Own

When Langley-McClean began searching for her own wedding dress nearly a decade ago, she found herself disheartened by the experience.

“I was a size 12/14 at the time, and I just could not find anything,” she told MadameNoire. “I couldn’t find any dresses, nothing that spoke to me, nothing that showed my style, and was high fashion. Like I was kind of that girl that showed up and would always have on something cute… but when it came to my wedding dress, there just was not anything that really spoke to that.”

Unable to find what she wanted, she made it.

“I went ahead and decided to go down the route of customizing my own wedding dress. I’m self-taught and I didn’t know what I was really getting into at the time,” she said, laughing. “But I was able to make my own wedding dress from that, and that really just opened my eyes to the fact that the wedding industry was not catering to what even then was the average-size woman.”

That DIY dress launched her path toward entrepreneurship—and toward founding Ellenelle Bridal, the studio she now runs in the heart of Nashville.

Fit Is Not A Luxury

Langley-McClean believes confidence starts with fit. “We’re constantly telling them, ‘you look great, you look gorgeous,’ and trying to build up confidence in them in these vulnerable moments,” she said. “But at the same token, we all have our insecurities.”

After becoming a mother, she understood that message even more deeply.

“I had to kind of find what my style was,” she said. “I was wearing oversized clothes. Everything was super baggy and oversized, and I really had to kind of revamp and figure out what [is] almost like a formula for how to dress.”

Image courtesy of Ellenelle Bridal

Her advice to brides—and anyone rediscovering their body—is both sensible and freeing.

“I think a lot of people get stuck on the number when it comes to their clothing instead of the actual fit,” she explained. “Go up in size, get the fit you want, and tailor it. You look proportionate when you wear what works for you.”

That same care shows up in her design process. Every consultation begins with conversation, not measurement. “I like to look at what brides like to wear,” she said. “If you’re going to a formal, what is the dress that you gravitate towards? … I talk about things like how you want to feel on your wedding day—do you want to be the belle of the ball? Do you want your spouse to see your face first when you walk down the aisle? That kind of helps bring it all together.”

2026 Trends: Following What Speaks To You

Looking ahead, Langley-McClean sees the next wave of brides leaning further into self-expression.

“I kind of see brides just following their own path and what speaks to them,” she said. “You’ve got brides who are into vintage—they’re going to vintage resellers who specifically carry wedding dresses. You have brides who are into super over-the-top, editorial-style dresses. You’ve got brides repurposing their grandmother’s or mother’s wedding dress. And then you have super minimalistic brides.”

What unites them, she says, is autonomy.

“When I take a step back and look at all the ways and paths that brides are taking, it really just shows that they’re all following what really speaks to them and what moves them. They’re building and cultivating their whole wedding around that.”



RELATED CONTENT: How Designer Rachel Marie Hurst Is Challenging The Limitations Of Plus-Size Fashion