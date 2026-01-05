Goin’ To The Chapel! G Herbo And Taina, Jordyn Woods And Karl-Anthony Towns & More Celeb Engagements

Source: Getty

Love is in the air for these celebrity couples who said “yes” at the end of 2025. From the most recent, G Herbo and Taina to Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns, we’ll be seeing some lavish weddings in the near future.

G Herbo popped the question to his longtime girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, Taina Williams, on New Year’s Eve at a Miami soiree. Taina’s massive rock was a Pristine Jewelers gem. The Chicago rapper shared visuals from the evening on social media with the caption, “last night was 1 of the best days of my life… i manned up i bossed up & i made the smartest decision ever by making @latainax3 sign a death row contract!!! this shit 4 life now🤣🤞🏽 love you mamiiiii &&& s/o to my brothers 4 being by my side and making this shit special 4me @mrrugs @meekmill thanks yall niggas mannn 🫡💯 @pristinejewelers @pristine_jewelers 4 the winn.”

G Herbo And Taina

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe earlier this year, Herbo opened up (or hinted) at wanting to get married. “I can’t wait to marry my girl,” he said on Club Shay Shay. “I’m ready to get on one knee right now. I’m ready to go home and propose,” he added. Looks like he’s a man of his word. Congrats!