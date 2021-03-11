MadameNoire Featured Video

March 20th marks the first day of spring this year and honestly — it can’t come any sooner. Symbolizing all things fresh, new, and full of life, the season is also synonymous with the phrase “spring cleaning.” As an encouragement to switch things up by being “out with the old and in with the new,” this slideshow full of Black-owned businesses with amazing home decor items will help you implement four ways to spruce up your home this spring.

Utilize Organization For Spring Cleaning Like A Pro

Love it or hate it, for some reason we all end up doing a major deep clean of our homes during this time of the year. That being said, it can often become a tedious task when you’re looking at all the clutter and clothing you’ve managed to rack up within the previous months. To make your cleaning process go faster and have it be less of a hassle, grabbing some of Expedition Subsahara’s beautifully hand-woven baskets will give you a place to store the belongings you won’t need until next fall — while also adding some chicness to your space for an updated look.