‘I Lost Deals. I Lost Money. I Lost Relationships’ — Yung Miami Says Supporting Diddy Cost Her But She’s Not Backing Down

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Yung Miami isn’t backing down from her decision to defend Sean “Diddy” Combs during his sex trafficking and prostitution trial.

The City Girls alum addressed her relationship with Diddy during a new sit-down interview with Charlamagne Tha God for The Breakfast Club. While discussing her three-year relationship with the disgraced music mogul, she also revealed why she didn’t turn her back on him following his numerous allegations of sexual abuse and conviction on prostitution charges.

Once the topic of Sean “Diddy” Combs came up in the conversation, which premiered on Mar 24, Yung Miami—born Caresha Romeka Brownlee—was asked how she differentiates between the person she had a relationship with versus the allegations against him.

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“I think in life you always get put in a situation where you gotta, you know, make a life decision,” she began. “And you gotta look back and say like, ‘What makes sense for me right now?’ I can love this person, but I can love this person from a distance, or no, I can have a relationship with this person, but maybe I gotta come back to it. Like, maybe I gotta come back around, and I think that this was one of those situations.”

During Diddy’s highly-publicized trial, Caresha was one of the celebrities who wrote a character letter in support of the rapper and producer. In the letter, she described him as a “loving” and “supportive” person, even declaring at the end that he’s a “good man.” Once the letter was released to the public, there was a negative reaction from fans, which Miami was asked about during the interview.

“I think I wrote a letter for a changed man,” she explained. “I think that the man that I met and that I experienced was changed. I’m not gonna justify some bulls**t or like, support some bulls**t. I felt like the person that I met was changed. It was a different experience, so that’s why I wrote the letter.”

As for whether she thinks she owes her fans an explanation or if her personal relationships aren’t their business, she said she feels she has to do “both.”

“I feel like, as people that’s supporting you, that’s buying into you and that love you…They gotta be able to connect with you,” she said. “I can’t just be like, ‘F**k y’all, this is my personal life. I don’t owe y’all.’”

Ultimately, Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and sentenced to four years and two months in prison. He was found not guilty on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Yung Miami spoke more on her decision to support Diddy by insisting that she’s unable to comment on things she didn’t personally experience.

“I can’t speak to nothing that I don’t know of. I can only speak to the person that I met. And if I met this person that changed my life, that helped me grow, that treated me like a queen, that made me believe [in] myself…That’s what I know,” Caresha explained. “I feel like people can have opinions, but I can only judge a person off of what I know and what I experience. Like, I can’t speak on nothing that I never was a part of, that I never knew. I can only judge who I met. I can only judge who I was in a relationship with.”

Charlamagne also asked the rapper if she was afraid of being called to testify during the trial, to which she replied, “I never hid nothing, I don’t have nothing to hide.”

Miami went on to add that many people turned their back on her following her support for Diddy, saying the whole situation “really” impacted her brand.

“I lost deals. I lost money. I lost relationships. I lost a lot,” she concluded. “The only person I try to trust is God and my kids.” Check out the whole interview up above.

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