‘I Still Fear Him’ — Cassie Pens Gutwrenching Letter To Judge Ahead Of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentencing

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ day of reckoning is almost here, and things are looking grim for the Bad Boy mogul. Ahead of his Friday (October 3, 2025) sentencing in Manhattan, Cassie Ventura delivered a powerful victim impact letter that shook the courtroom. Prosecutors are pushing for 11 years, and the defense is working overtime to free Diddy quickly. Here’s what we know so far about Diddy’s sentencing.

In Cassie’s letter, she details years of abuse, manipulation, and control, making it clear she still fears retaliation if Diddy walks free.

“I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up,” she wrote in her three-page statement obtained by Rolling Stone.

According to ABC News, prosecutors aren’t pulling any punches as they have recommended 11 years behind bars for Diddy, saying his crimes were violent, unrepentant, and left survivors scarred for life. His lawyers, however, are calling that request “draconian” and pushing for a light sentence of about 14 months, according to Reuters.

With emotions high and Cassie’s words ringing in everyone’s ears, the big question is: how much time will the judge really give for Diddy’s sentencing?