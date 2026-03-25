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Dystany Spurlock To Make History As ARCA’s First Black Woman Driver

Dystany Spurlock To Make History As First Black Woman Driver To Compete In NASCAR’s ARCA — ‘I’m Here, And I’m Ready!’

Dystany Spurlock will make history as the first Black woman to compete in ARCA when she debuts in the 2026 season opener after transitioning from motorcycle drag racing.

Published on March 25, 2026
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The 7th Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports
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Michael Jordan isn’t the only one making history in racing, as Dystany Spurlock is pulling up beside him.

Spurlock, 33, is racing in the 2026 ARCA Menards Series East season-opener at Hickory Motor Speedway on March 28, which makes her the first Black woman to ever compete in ARCA.

ARCA, which stands for the Automobile Racing Club of America, was founded in 1953, and while an official part of NASCAR since 2018, it’s used as a stepping stone. Almost like college or the NBA’s G-League, it’s an opportunity for lesser-known stars to hone in on their skills before the bright lights of NASCAR with more attention and sponsorships.

RELATED CONTENT: Black Women’s History Month: Brehanna Daniels Is Changing Lanes & Making History: Meet NASCAR’s First Black Woman Pit Crew Star [Exclusive]

Hickory, in North Carolina, is known as a proving ground for next-up talent, even nicknamed “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars.”

Only for Spurlock, she isn’t exactly new to the world of racing, because she comes from the world of motorcycles, where she’s been drag racing since 2017 and even manages her own National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) team, which she says is “beyond” her “wildest dreams.”

But now she’s turning those racing skills to NASCAR’s developmental ranks as she sits behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports and Garage 66, owned by former NASCAR driver Carl Long.

“This moment means everything to me,” Spurlock told ARCA. “Since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamed of racing in NASCAR. I’ve worked so hard for this, so many opportunities that have come and gone, but now I’m really here, and I’m ready. I’m excited to build my race craft and learn, and hopefully make it to the Cup level.”

Spurlock’s been chronicling her racecar journey in a docuseries titled Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR, available on her YouTube channel.

Ahead of her March 28 debut, see social media reacting to her history-making career pivot below.

RELATED CONTENT: Start Your Engines! Marsai Martin Reportedly Dating NASCAR Hunk Rajah Caruth

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ARCA Automobile Racing Club of America Driven by Dystany: The Road to NASCAR Dystany Spurlock NASCAR
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