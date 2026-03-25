‘Senseless’ — Pregnant Milwaukee Woman And Boyfriend Killed Allegedly Following Dispute Over Loud Music

Giovanni’s cousin, Andreasha King, added more context: “It was after 10, and their children had to go to sleep for school,” King said. “This all happened over him simply asking for them to turn the music down. So it’s senseless. This is really heartbreaking for us.”

In a March 14 interview with WISN, Giovanni’s sister, Arasia McVicker, said the violence stemmed from a disagreement with a neighbor. She explained that her 33-year-old brother had asked the neighbor to turn the music down because it was a weeknight.

Community members are grieving the loss of a Milwaukee couple, Maya Tolbert and Giovanni McVicker, who were allegedly shot and killed following a dispute over loud music , according to WISN. Tragically, 31-year-old Tolbert was seven months pregnant with her boyfriend’s child at the time of the incident. The suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Tyrese Allen, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

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According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, police responded to a shooting near the 6800 block of North Darien Street on March 9, where Tolbert and McVicker were found dead. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that both victims were shot multiple times and died at the scene. The unborn child did not survive the attack.

McVicker was a father of five, with a sixth child on the way. He and Tolbert were expecting their third child together in less than two months. His family described him as an entrepreneur who planned to buy his first home this year, a devoted father who loved to dance and make people laugh. King said the shooting took everything from him and Tolbert.

“He took three lives. Senseless. It was overkill. The way he did my little cousin was horrible,” she added.

According to the complaint, officers near West Kiley Street heard 20 to 30 gunshots just before 10:30 p.m. and were directed to an apartment complex on North Darien Street. When they arrived, they found two people lying in the street near the curb. Witnesses said the shooter ran back toward the building, and a man later emerged appearing to surrender. The complaint states he admitted to the shooting and suggested one of the victims may have also been armed.

Investigators say an argument between people in two apartment units escalated outside, where a physical fight broke out between two women. Surveillance footage shows the group gathered near the building entrance around 10:21 p.m., including McVicker, Tolbert, Allen, and two others identified as RR and KT. Police say both McVicker and Allen were armed, according to the complaint.

The footage shows RR and KT throwing punches. Allen then approaches KT, appearing as though he might strike her, before she swings at him. McVicker steps in, extending his arm as if trying to de-escalate the situation.

Moments later, Allen and McVicker come face-to-face. According to the complaint, Allen suddenly raises his arm and begins shooting. McVicker runs toward the street as Allen chases him, continuing to fire. The video shows McVicker collapsing in the street while Allen keeps shooting.

The complaint also states that Allen later shot Tolbert after picking up what investigators believe was McVicker’s firearm. In total, police recovered 41 spent 9mm shell casings, along with additional ammunition, loaded magazines, clothing, and an iPhone.

Tyrese Allen is facing multiple charges.

Tyrese Allen made his initial court appearance on March 15. Court Commissioner Jeralyn Wendelberger set bail at $500,000. He faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, according to court records.

A GoFundMe has been started by Tolbert’s family to help cover funeral expenses and provide support for her three children. As of March 23, $420 has been raised toward a $2,200 goal.

“Ma-Ya was a loving mother whose entire world revolved around her children. At seven months pregnant, her life was tragically taken far too soon, leaving behind three precious children who now face a world without the parents who loved them deeply,” the campaign noted.

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