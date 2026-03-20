Close
Celebrity News

Megan Thee Stallion Bodies Her ‘Moulin Rouge’ First-Look Pics

Broadway Baddie! Megan Thee Stallion Makes History As Zidler In ‘Moulin Rouge!’— See The First Look

Megan Thee Stallion shared photos of herself as Harold Zidler, offering a glimpse of her transformation ahead of her Broadway debut in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' later this month.

Published on March 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Moulin Rouge x The Musical
Source: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

A Houston hottie is trading in mic checks for Moulin Rouge in newly released first-look photos.

Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Megan Thee Stallion have released first-look photos of the three-time Grammy-winning rapper and actress as Harold Zidler, offering a glimpse of her transformation ahead of her Broadway debut later this month.

The images, captured ahead of opening night, show Megan stepping into the larger-than-life role of the famed Parisian nightclub impresario, marking a historic moment for the long-running production.

RELATED CONTENT: From Hot Girl To Headliner — Megan Thee Stallion Set To Make History With Broadway Debut In ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’

As previously reported, Megan will begin performances March 24 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, appearing in a limited eight-week engagement through May 17 as the show enters the final months of its Broadway run, which is set to conclude July 26.

With the casting, Megan becomes the first female-identifying performer to portray Zidler in any production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical worldwide. The role, originally brought to life on screen by Jim Broadbent in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film, has previously been played onstage by Danny Burstein, Tituss Burgess, Boy George, and Wayne Brady.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the Moulin Rouge! The Musical team is an absolute honor,” Megan said in a statement. “I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I’m up for the challenge and can’t wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me.”

Producer Carmen Pavlovic described the casting as a key part of the production’s farewell celebration.

“Welcoming Megan Thee Stallion into the Moulin Rouge! The Musical community is a thrilling moment for us,” Pavlovic said. “Megan is a true global superstar… We want our show to go out with a spectacular bang, and Megan is the force of nature to lead us there.”

Megan will take over the role from Bob the Drag Queen who concludes a limited run on March 22.

What do YOU think about Megan Thee Broadway Baddie’s Moulin Rouge look?

RELATED CONTENT: Not-So-‘Subtle Flex’! Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Her Acting Chops In NBC’s ‘The Fall & Rise Of Reggie Dinkins’ — Watch

Related Tags

Broadway Megan thee stallion Moulin Rouge Moulin Rouge! The Musical

More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Bossip
Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Fire Inside"

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Celebrate One Year Married With Intimate Wedding Photos — Still Locked In

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Sean "Diddy" Combs Celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

Brandy Vocal Bible Blasts Shyne Dating Rumor, Ray J Threatens Him, Mase & Cam'ron—'Keep My Sister's Name Out Your Mouth'

Bossip
F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Portrait Studio
50 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

#WCW – 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 15

Comment
Givenchy - Runway - Spring/Summer 1997 Paris Haute Couture Week
55 Items
Entertainment  |  Shannon Dawson, Danica Daniel

‘What Were You Like In The ’90s?’ — Watch Naomi Campbell, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

Comment
98th Oscars - Arrivals
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close