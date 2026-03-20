Kiki Shepard, A Love Letter — To The Woman Who Was More Than ‘Apollo’ Gracing Our Screens And Lives

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 16: KiKi Shepard visits SiriusXM Studios on May 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Oh, Miss Kiki Shepard, you’ve torn out a piece of our hearts with this one! When we heard the news of your passing on Monday, March 16, 2026, at the age of 74, we couldn’t help but reflect on how you are leaving behind a legacy that people can only dream of.

Where does one even begin to describe the way you graced the Showtime At The Apollo Stage with such grace, poise, and elegant threads to match, becoming a household staple in Black households across the nation? From Tyler, Texas to the world, you became a star right before our very eyes.

Becoming A National Treasure

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Television simply was not the same when you joined the hit series, Showtime at the Apollo, in 1987, dazzling among co-hosts like Steve Harvey and Sinbad. When you hit the stage, it was inevitable that all eyes ultimately landed on you, and I’m sure all of the acts can say that they were somewhat of a winner after being graced with your presence.

You were more than the show’s legacy; you were a part of its heartbeat, and, personally, somewhat of a television mother to a lot of us who grew up, anticipating your arrival on the screen when the show aired on weekday evenings.

It was as if you were made for the stage, because you were. All of those dance lessons, being the sister of a Miss USA, and having parents who appreciated the arts because they were a part of it themselves, gave us the Kiki Shepard we knew and loved. The one whom we will cherish forever.

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Thank You For Introducing Us To Generational Talent

PARSIPPANY, NJ – OCTOBER 26: Kiki Shepard attends Chiller Theatre Expo Halloween 2025 at Hilton Parsippany on October 26, 2025 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

A chocolate goddess you were, gliding upon the stage in some of the most luxurious garb, probably not even aware in the beginning that you would be the entry point for some of the world’s biggest stars, including D’Angelo, Lauryn Hill, and a host of emerging R&B and hip-hop artists that went on to become superstars in their own right.

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias once recounted the time that you saved him from being booed, letting him know that it would happen immediately if he went on stage with a shirt that you deemed “too loud.”

He entrusted you, as I believe we all would’ve, and took a chance, hitting the stage with only the white t-shirt that he had on underneath, and just like magic, Iglesias notes that was one of his best sets ever.

You were more than a figure who graced our television screens; you were a human, and a woman of the people, and just as your star quality on the stage came as second nature, so did your ability to lend a helping hand.

Doing the Lord’s Work Beyond ‘Showtime At The Apollo’

NORTHRIDGE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 02: Kiki Shepard attends the 5th Annual Kiki Shepard Celebrity Golf classic hosted by Byron Scott at Porter Valley Country Club on October 02, 2023 in Northridge, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

When you took your final lap across the classic variety show in 2002, it wasn’t long before you founded the KIS Foundation, Inc. in 2006 to raise awareness, provide support, and advocate for families affected by sickle cell disease.

Although you did not have the disease, like many Black Americans were still impacted by sickle cell through carrying the trait; you were a tireless champion and a source of inspiration for many.

Beyond that, as a Devastating Diva and member of Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated, sisterhood was not just on you, it was in you, even through to your last days.

“Job Well Done, My Good And Faithful Servant”

Kiki Shepard at the 35th Anniversary Gala of DIVAS Simply Singing held at the Taglyan Complex on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)

The outpouring of memories, love, and overall reverence is evidence of your humanity, and you will be dearly missed, Miss Kiki Shepard.

You oozed aura before we even knew what it was, and you’re sure to have entered the heavenly gates with that same bold, eye-catching, jaw-dropping presence. The one that captivated audiences for decades. Say hello to some of those Showtime at the Apollo alums who prepared a space for you up there, and rest peacefully, because you did a heck of a job, giving this world your all for the last 74 years.

People are saying you were our Vanna White, and I’d have to argue against that, because you were already our Kiki Shepard, an undeniable, once-in-a-lifetime, beautiful Black woman, now an ancestor whom we will cherish and remember forever.

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