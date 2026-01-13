Happy 113th J13 To The Women Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority
Crimson, Cream & Certified — Celebrating Founder’s Day With 13 Of The Hottest Soul Stepping Sorors Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated
Founded on January 13, 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was never meant to be soft, silent, or sidelined. Delta has always been about that action.
Founded by 22 visionaries at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta literally hit the ground stepping and standing on business for and about Black women. DST was the first Black Greek organization to take part in the Women’s Suffrage March, just weeks after their founding. They refused to play the back, be ignored, or play small. They knew that wasn’t symbolism. They knew it would not provoke change. Most of all they knew it wasn’t Delta.
Since day 1, the “Redz” have been intentional about addressing education, economic justice, health equity, political power, and global impact. Their service has always been strategic and rooted with structure and intention, to produce receipts because Delta women do not just talk about the work—they are about the work.
Many times, especially at HBCU’s, the Deltas are the littest sorority on the yard. They are also oftentimes the most visible and while the joke from other sororities is that they have such huge lines. The tea is that the girlies are eager to take the trip to Delta Land.
Delta Sigma Theta’s roster reads like a Black Girl Magic hall of fame. Notable members include:
- Shirley Chisholm – the original disruptor. First Black woman elected to Congress and first Black woman to run for U.S. president. Unbought. Unbossed. Delta.
- Barbara Jordan – a constitutional scholar with a voice that shook rooms and shifted policy.
- Angela Bassett – excellence personified. Range, longevity, and Black woman grace on every screen she touches.
- Ruby Dee – art, activism, and legacy intertwined. A true cultural architect.
- Kim Whitley– proof that Delta women can lead, serve, and still crack a joke while doing the work.
Oh, and these Delta women are just a few of many heavy hitters because Delta do not do lightweights. Delta women are called to lead boldly, think critically, and serve unapologetically. Comfort has never been the mission. Impact is.
Oh, and if you don’t have the pleasure of knowing Delta women, here are a few that we are obsessed with.
1. Shaedamua
One thing about it and two things for sure, you will ALWAYS witness pride when you are in the presence of a Delta woman.
2. Shar Brooks
The vibes do not decline with time. Delta women will forever represent.
3. Danielle Brooks
That moment! Arriving. Being embraced by your tribe. Sisterhood.
4. Wondrea
HBCU Love! Everyone on the yard loves the REDZ!
5. AJ Johnson
Delta’s are stepping and repping all over the world.
6. Melody Robinson
Oh, to be a Delta girl! Proud, principled and passionate.
7. Alaycia
The energy and attitude the Delta women have is unmatched.
8. Zoe Cummings
What is A Delta! Yeah, all of that!
9. Traci Young-Byron
Delta women arrive in DeltaLand from all walks of life. Even “Brown beauties from the hood” rock the crimson and cream.
10. Dia
Fearfully and wonderfully made. Oh, and forever throwing that dynasty sign.
11. Lady Jade
Nobody does it like the Redz! Booked, busy, and about Delta Business!
12. Jasmine Crockett
We need Joy! And nothing elevates joy like sisterhood.
13. Dr. Holly Carter
Delta women are courageous, God-fearing women driven by and rooted in faith.
So today, we honor the founders. We celebrate the legacy. And we salute every woman in crimson and cream who knuck and buck for Delta Sigma Theta. Happy Founder’s Day to all the good Redz who, like the sorority’s founders, remain vigilant in pursuit of social justice, create impactful programming for the betterment of our communities, and embody the joy of sisterhood.
