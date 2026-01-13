Close
Lifestyle

Happy 113th J13 To The Women Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

Crimson, Cream & Certified — Celebrating Founder’s Day With 13 Of The Hottest Soul Stepping Sorors Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Many times, especially at HBCU’s, the Deltas are the littest sorority on the yard. They are also oftentimes the most visible and while the joke from other sororities is that they have such huge lines. The tea is that the girlies are eager to take the trip to Delta Land.

Published on January 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photo of @xclkatt via instagram celebrating Delta Sigma Theta.
Source: Photo of @xclkatt via instagram / Instagram

Founded on January 13, 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was never meant to be soft, silent, or sidelined. Delta has always been about that action.

Founded by 22 visionaries at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta literally hit the ground stepping and standing on business for and about Black women. DST was the first Black Greek organization to take part in the Women’s Suffrage March, just weeks after their founding. They refused to play the back, be ignored, or play small. They knew that wasn’t symbolism. They knew it would not provoke change. Most of all they knew it wasn’t Delta.

Since day 1, the “Redz” have been intentional about addressing education, economic justice, health equity, political power, and global impact. Their service has always been strategic and rooted with structure and intention, to produce receipts because Delta women do not just talk about the work—they are about the work.

Many times, especially at HBCU’s, the Deltas are the littest sorority on the yard. They are also oftentimes the most visible and while the joke from other sororities is that they have such huge lines. The tea is that the girlies are eager to take the trip to Delta Land.

RELATED CONTENT: OPINION: Sorority Rivalry And One Ups Is Not A Flex When It Comes To Black Women’s Health

Delta Sigma Theta’s roster reads like a Black Girl Magic hall of fame. Notable members include:

  • Shirley Chisholm – the original disruptor. First Black woman elected to Congress and first Black woman to run for U.S. president. Unbought. Unbossed. Delta.
  • Barbara Jordan – a constitutional scholar with a voice that shook rooms and shifted policy.
  • Angela Bassett – excellence personified. Range, longevity, and Black woman grace on every screen she touches.
  • Ruby Dee – art, activism, and legacy intertwined. A true cultural architect.
  • Kim Whitley– proof that Delta women can lead, serve, and still crack a joke while doing the work.

RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks & More Inducted Into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

Oh, and these Delta women are just a few of many heavy hitters because Delta do not do lightweights. Delta women are called to lead boldly, think critically, and serve unapologetically. Comfort has never been the mission. Impact is.

Oh, and if you don’t have the pleasure of knowing Delta women, here are a few that we are obsessed with.

1.  Shaedamua

One thing about it and two things for sure, you will ALWAYS witness pride when you are in the presence of a Delta woman.

2.  Shar Brooks

The vibes do not decline with time. Delta women will forever represent.

3.  Danielle Brooks

That moment! Arriving. Being embraced by your tribe. Sisterhood.

4.   Wondrea

HBCU Love! Everyone on the yard loves the REDZ!

5.  AJ Johnson

Delta’s are stepping and repping all over the world.

6. Melody Robinson

Oh, to be a Delta girl! Proud, principled and passionate.

7.  Alaycia

The energy and attitude the Delta women have is unmatched.

8.  Zoe Cummings

What is A Delta! Yeah, all of that!

9.  Traci Young-Byron

Delta women arrive in DeltaLand from all walks of life. Even “Brown beauties from the hood” rock the crimson and cream.

10. Dia

Fearfully and wonderfully made. Oh, and forever throwing that dynasty sign.

11. Lady Jade

Nobody does it like the Redz! Booked, busy, and about Delta Business!

12.  Jasmine Crockett

We need Joy! And nothing elevates joy like sisterhood.

13. Dr. Holly Carter

Delta women are courageous, God-fearing women driven by and rooted in faith.

So today, we honor the founders. We celebrate the legacy. And we salute every woman in crimson and cream who knuck and buck for Delta Sigma Theta. Happy Founder’s Day to all the good Redz who, like the sorority’s founders, remain vigilant in pursuit of social justice, create impactful programming for the betterment of our communities, and embody the joy of sisterhood.

RELATED CONTENT: Zeta Soror Introduces The Black Sororities Collection Now Available At Macy’s

Related Tags

Black Greek Life D9 Delta Sigma Theta Founder’s Day Sorority Sisters
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Congrats! Teyana Taylor Wins Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actress

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Red Carpet Rundown: Stunning Looks From The 2026 Golden Globes 

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Who Looked More Bangin' At The 2026 Golden Globes?

Bossip
Stephen A. Smith attends 2025 HOPE Global Forum

Stephen A. Smith Pushes Back On Backlash, Doubles Down, As Congress Weighs Consequences After Renee Good’s Killing

Bossip

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close