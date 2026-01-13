Crimson, Cream & Certified — Celebrating Founder’s Day With 13 Of The Hottest Soul Stepping Sorors Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Source: Photo of @xclkatt via instagram / Instagram

Founded on January 13, 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was never meant to be soft, silent, or sidelined. Delta has always been about that action.

Founded by 22 visionaries at Howard University, Delta Sigma Theta literally hit the ground stepping and standing on business for and about Black women. DST was the first Black Greek organization to take part in the Women’s Suffrage March, just weeks after their founding. They refused to play the back, be ignored, or play small. They knew that wasn’t symbolism. They knew it would not provoke change. Most of all they knew it wasn’t Delta.

Since day 1, the “Redz” have been intentional about addressing education, economic justice, health equity, political power, and global impact. Their service has always been strategic and rooted with structure and intention, to produce receipts because Delta women do not just talk about the work—they are about the work.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Many times, especially at HBCU’s, the Deltas are the littest sorority on the yard. They are also oftentimes the most visible and while the joke from other sororities is that they have such huge lines. The tea is that the girlies are eager to take the trip to Delta Land.

RELATED CONTENT: OPINION: Sorority Rivalry And One Ups Is Not A Flex When It Comes To Black Women’s Health

Delta Sigma Theta’s roster reads like a Black Girl Magic hall of fame. Notable members include:

Shirley Chisholm – the original disruptor. First Black woman elected to Congress and first Black woman to run for U.S. president. Unbought. Unbossed. Delta.

Barbara Jordan – a constitutional scholar with a voice that shook rooms and shifted policy.

Angela Bassett – excellence personified. Range, longevity, and Black woman grace on every screen she touches.

Ruby Dee – art, activism, and legacy intertwined. A true cultural architect.

Kim Whitley– proof that Delta women can lead, serve, and still crack a joke while doing the work.

RELATED CONTENT: Queen Latifah, Danielle Brooks & More Inducted Into Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. As Honorary Members

Oh, and these Delta women are just a few of many heavy hitters because Delta do not do lightweights. Delta women are called to lead boldly, think critically, and serve unapologetically. Comfort has never been the mission. Impact is.

Oh, and if you don’t have the pleasure of knowing Delta women, here are a few that we are obsessed with.