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Black Hollywood Flocks To Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Oscars After-Party

Black Hollywood Flocks To Beyoncé And Jay-Z’s Exclusive Oscars After-Party

The Carters celebrated the 98th Academy Awards by inviting Hollywood's biggest names to the famed Chateau Marmont for their annual Gold Party.

Published on March 18, 2026
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67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Even when they don’t attend the big event beforehand, Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to throw an after-party.

The Carters celebrated the 98th Academy Awards by inviting Hollywood’s biggest names to celebrate at the famed Chateau Marmont on Sunday, March 16, for their annual Gold Party. Of course, many of the famous couple’s closest friends were all in attendance, along with the big winners from awards show, with their Oscars in hand.

Two of the night’s most-awarded stars, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, made an appearance at the party, per TMZ, which also reported that Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, and Megan Fox were in attendance. Other photos obtained by the outlet show other stars arriving at the after-party, including Megan Fox, Sofía Vergara, Vin Diesel, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jacob Elordi.

Other celebs were placed at the party from their own pics, flaunting their fancy looks for the occasion.

Bey’s longtime bestie Kelly Rowland posted a series of pictures and videos in her outfit, showing off her perfectly-toned back and her spine lined with gems in a silky black dress.

RELATED CONTENT: The Girls Were Outside — Celebs Served Serious Cleavage At The Vanity Fair Oscars 2026 After Party

Chlöe Bailey and Ryan Destiny were also at the bash, posing in front of walls lined with Jay-Z’s brand of luxury champagne, Ace of Spades. They both wore neutral, white, and gold dresses that swept the floor.

The pair also posed with Winnie Harlow, who later posted more pictures on her Instagram page with Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Ayra Starr, and more.

Other than some outfit pics and those taken in the photo booth, it seems like phones and cameras were limited inside the event, as evidenced by one of Harlow’s slides that features a “LAST CHANCE FOR PHOTOS” sign.

So far, Beyoncé hasn’t posted any photos of her look from the soiree, but we’re hoping to catch a glimpse at her look soon.

RELATED CONTENT: 2026 Oscars Red Carpet — The Best Dressed Black Stars Stealing The Spotlight At The Academy Awards

Related Tags

2026 Oscars 98th Academy Awards Ayra Starr Beyoncé Chlöe Bailey Jay-Z Kendall Jenner Kylie Jenner Michael B. Jordan oscars Ryan Coogler Ryan Destiny Timothée Chalamet Vin Diesel

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