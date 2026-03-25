‘I’m About To Be A Problem’ — Dulcé Sloan Talks K-Dramas, Authenticity & Showing Up Loud For Black Women [Exclusive]

Source: Irvin Rivera / Getty

At the annual BlerDCon earlier this month, Dulcé Sloan showed exactly why she’s one of comedy’s brightest stars. The Emmy Award–winning comedian and former correspondent for The Daily Show caught up with MadameNoire at the big event to talk about everything from her love of Korean dramas to staying unapologetically herself in the entertainment industry.

When MadameNoire’s social media manager Tiffany Smith asked how she manages to stay authentic in such a competitive industry while juggling multiple projects, Sloan kept it refreshingly simple.

“I don’t know how to be anybody else.”

And honestly, that energy shows up everywhere in her work, especially on her podcast, Chasing K-Dramas.

A Podcast Born From a Real Love of K-Dramas.

On Chasing K-Dramas, Sloan teams up with Emmy-nominated showrunner Chrissy Choi to break down popular Korean dramas episode by episode. The duo dives into characters, plot twists, and emotional rollercoasters in shows like Marry My Husband and Dynamite Kiss.

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But Sloan’s love for K-dramas didn’t start with the podcast. It goes way back to her teenage years growing up in Atlanta, where she discovered them through the city’s local Korean station, KTN.

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She loved how the stories felt authentic and emotionally “grounded.” So when Choi approached her in 2024 about launching a podcast dedicated to K-dramas, Sloan didn’t hesitate.

Bringing K-Drama Fandom to the BlerDCon Community.

This year at BlerDCon, Sloan and Choi even recorded a live episode of Chasing K-Dramas, and the response from fans was powerful.

“[I’m] glad to be talking about something that for so long I had nobody else to talk to about it,” Sloan said.

For Sloan, bringing the conversation to BlerDCon wasn’t random, it was intentional. She wanted to create space for Black fans who rarely see their fandom reflected in the K-drama world.

Source: Myung J. Chun / Getty – Dulcé Sloan arriving at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2024.

“The reason I brought it to BlerDCon is because a large audience for Korean drama is women of color, especially Black women and so this is something that I wanted to talk to other Black women about and other people about but mainly I wanted to bring it to us…there was so many Black women that came up to us and said, ‘I’ve never had anybody else to talk to about this, thank you so much. I never had anybody else to talk to about this because anime is very big in the Black community.’”

According to Sloan, the Black joy that fills BlerDCon is refreshing and beautiful to witness and experience firsthand.

“It’s nice to be able to see Black people dress up as what they want to dress up as, and there’s no white person going, ‘Well that character’s not Black,’ and like they’re also not real, so, actually leave me alone. I’m dressed like a cartoon, all of this is fictional. We’re all dressed as fictional characters, so what does it matter?”

If you’ve never watched a K-drama and feel overwhelmed about where to begin, Dulcé Sloan has a suggestion. She says the hit series Queen of Tears is a “good” entry point for newcomers looking to dip their toes into the genre.

Celebrating Black Women, Every Month.

Beyond the laughs and fandom talk, Sloan also used the moment to celebrate Black women, especially fitting since the conversation happened during Women’s History Month.

When she realized the calendar keeps the celebration going with Black Women’s History Month in April, Sloan had a hilarious reaction.

“So wait wait wait wait we get Black History Month in February? We get Women’s History Month in March? Then Black Women’s History Month in April? Oh, y’all never should have told me. I get a whole another month — I’m about to be a problem,” Sloan laughed.

But behind the jokes, Sloan is serious about how she shows up for Black women in her work and in public conversations.

Source: Irvin Rivera / Getty

“One I always tell us that we’re pretty because I think pretty women don’t always get compliments without somebody wanting something in return. And I am very glad that we are letting white people handle their business and we are sitting down,” the comic shared.

“We are not at your protest, we are not outside like this because on Tik Tok they were asking about, ‘Where the Black people?’ like why are you looking for us? We’ve been marching since atleast the 1900s, so why do you need us? Also us not being there is the reason that you’re able to have a successful protest because as soon as a bunch of us come out, now all of a sudden the National Guard shows up so we’re doing you a favor by staying home.”

Whether she’s cracking jokes, dissecting dramatic K-drama plot twists, or speaking up for Black women, Dulcé Sloan is doing it all her way and we love to see it.

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