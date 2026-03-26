‘Death Is Not an Emergency’ — A Death Doula’s Advice On How To Talk To Kids About Mortality [Exclusive]

Source: Delmaine Donson / Getty In October 2019, my mother was suddenly diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. For months, doctors confused her symptoms—steady weight loss, fatigue, high blood pressure, anemia—as simply the stresses of single motherhood. As a result, we were thrust into a new routine of chemotherapy, surgeries, and extended hospital stays. But that wasn’t the worst of it. My three siblings and I now had to face the possibility of life without her. Something we had never thought about prior. And seven years later, we still haven’t discussed. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Where Did Grandma Go’ Children’s Book Explores Grief And Loss I recently asked my mom why she never talked to us about what life might look like after her death. She answered, “I never thought I would die.” Her faith lent us courage during that difficult season, but kept her from preparing us for the inevitable. Source: Comstock / Getty Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. With the “what if’s” still lingering in my mind, I decided to tap an expert to learn how to better navigate the taboo. Enter, death doula, Darnell Walker. Walker’s work educates individuals and communities on how to face mortality with care and courage. With platforms like his highly anticipated debut book, Never Can Say Goodbye: The Life of a Death Doula and the Art of a Peaceful End, he is redefining how we talk about life, loss, and everything in between.

For this article, Walker shared insight on how parents can prepare their children for their death through healthy conversation.

“Death is not an emergency that arrives only when someone is sick.” MadameNoire: Should we have these conversations even if death isn’t looming? Darnell Walker: Yes. Death is not an emergency that arrives only when someone is sick. It is a certainty that walks beside us from the day we are born. Waiting until it is “looming” is often too late, because fear has already taken the room. I grew up in a home where my mother and grandmother never treated death like a stranger who had to be hidden behind a closed door. If I asked a question, they answered it. If someone died, we spoke about it plainly. That honesty didn’t make life darker. It made it clearer. And I’ve tried to raise my son in that same light. We talk about death the way we talk about love, or responsibility, or kindness. As a part of being human. When children grow up knowing that death exists, they are not shocked by it when it arrives. They are steadied by the fact that it was never a forbidden subject. Why are healthy conversations about death more helpful than harmful? Silence breeds imagination, and imagination, when guided by fear, can be cruel. Children will always sense that something is being withheld from them. When adults refuse to speak about death, children often invent stories that are far more frightening than the truth. Healthy conversations perform the very simple act of giving language to what is inevitable. They teach children that grief is not madness, that sadness does not mean something has gone wrong, and that love does not end when a body does. In my work as a death doula, I see again and again that people are not only grieving the person who died. They are grieving the conversations that never happened. Talking about death before it arrives allows families to practice honesty, tenderness, and courage while there is still time. Some avoid the conversation because they don’t want to “live the moment twice.” What is your take on being sensitive yet realistic? I understand that instinct. No parent wants to imagine their child living in a world without them. But avoiding the conversation does not spare anyone from the moment. It only ensures that when it comes, it arrives without preparation. And, to me, that’s far worse than living it twice. Talking about death is not the same as rehearsing tragedy. It is preparing love to endure. It is saying to a child, “Even when I am not here, you will still belong to this world, and you will still be held by the people who love you.” Sensitivity means speaking with care. Realism means telling the truth. Children deserve both. What harms them is not the knowledge that death exists. What harms them is the feeling that the adults in their lives cannot be trusted with the truth. Can you share actual conversation starters around the topic? These conversations rarely begin with a lecture. They begin with curiosity, and with the courage to follow a child’s question wherever it leads. A few openings might be: “One day, very far in the future, my body will stop working the way all bodies eventually do. Have you ever wondered what happens when someone dies?” “If something ever happened to me, there are people who would take care of you. Do you know who those people are?” “What questions do you have about death that you’ve never asked?” “What do you think happens to love after someone dies?” “Is there anything about death that scares or confuses you?” And if they’ve already experienced death, even if it’s just a pet, the thought has crossed their mind, and that death can be a way in as well. Children often lead the conversation once they realize the door is open.