Viola Davis Reveals The Secret Under Her 2017 Oscars Dress
Viola Davis Reveals The Hilarious Secret She Was Hiding Under Her Iconic 2017 Oscars Dress The Night She Nabbed Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis revealed a hilarious little fashion secret from one of the biggest nights of her career and it was hiding right under that unforgettable red gown. During a recent visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Oscar winner let fans in on what was really going on beneath the elegant scarlet Armani dress she wore to the 2017 Oscars.
Here’s what was hiding underneath Viola Davis’ 2017 Oscars dress.
While the world saw pure Hollywood glamour, Davis was secretly prioritizing comfort, and a little extra height. On her March 10 appearance, Davis shared that when she walked onstage to accept the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences, she wasn’t wearing heels at all. Instead, she had on towering platform sneakers cleverly concealed by the gown.
Looking back at the moment, she said the memory still cracks her up.
“Underneath that dress, this is what I think because I see them every single time. I have on platform sneakers that were specially made for me that were probably seven inches high,” she told Fallon while letting out a chuckle.
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Clearly stunned, Jimmy Fallon exclaimed, “really!” at the revelation.
Davis laughed and confirmed it.
“Yeah! That’s what I remember about that moment,” she said, while pointing to her shoes in the photo of herself receiving the award on stage, “I was wearing sneakers right there.”
The actress also said that whenever she sees photos from that memorable night at the Oscars, she can’t help but think about the eerily accurate wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds. The statue, unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in Los Angeles on April 9, 2025, recreates the exact same red gown from her Oscar-winning moment.
Seeing it in person was — a lot.
“It freaked me right the hell out,” she admitted, recalling the first time she came face-to-face with her wax twin.
Davis said the museum nailed every tiny detail, from her “booty” to the “little divot” in her nose. Even though the realism was a little unsettling, she still couldn’t help but brag about it. According to Davis, her statue might just be the best one in the building.
“Maybe Jeff Goldblum is a close second, but mine, y’all we’ll see… I’m the best.”
Viola Davis had a wardrobe malfunction at the 2026 Actors Awards.
And apparently, wardrobe drama isn’t limited to past awards shows. During the same Jimmy Fallon interview, Davis revealed another fashion mishap from a much more recent event — the 2026 Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on March 1.
While presenting Michael B. Jordan with the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for Sinners, Davis had a small but memorable wardrobe malfunction.
“I did rip my dress open, I did,” she told the late-night host. “But it’s all good!” It was an expensive dress, too. According to People, the EGOT winner wore “a custom emerald green, pleated silk Lurex gown designed by Gucci.”
Between secret sneakers, wax figure doppelgängers, and the occasional ripped dress, Davis proves that even the most glamorous Hollywood moments come with a few perfectly human surprises.
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