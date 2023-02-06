MadameNoire Featured Video

Viola Davis has officially achieved the almighty EGOT status. On Feb. 5, the 57-year-old star won a Grammy for her buzzing memoir Finding Me under the Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, CNN reported.

The historic win was the last award she needed to complete her EGOT collection. Davis previously won an Emmy for her stunning portrayal of Annalise Keating in How to Get Away with Murder. In 2017, she won an Oscar for role her in Fences, a few years after she earned two Tonys for her Broadway theatre work. Davis snagged a Tony in 2001 for August Wilson’s King Hedley III and another in 2010, for the Broadway adaption of Fences.

During her acceptance speech at the 65th Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony Sunday, the decorated actress gave an emotional tribute to her younger self.

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola,” she said. “To honor her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And, it has just been such a journey – I just EGOT!”

This was Davis’ first Grammy win and nomination. The First Lady star beat out a heavy list of nominees for the award that included Jamie Foxx (Act Like You Got Some Sense), Mel Brooks (All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World by Benjamin Alire Sáenz) and Questlove (Music Is History).

This isn’t the first time that Viola Davis has made historic strides with her career

In 2015, she became the first Black woman to win an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama. Two years later, she became the first Black woman to score three Academy Award nominations. Viola Davis is now the third Black woman to achieve EGOT status, joining Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson, who took to Twitter to congratulate the star.

“Hold the line!!!!!!! Viola Davis just became EGOT #18!!! Omg @violadavis U are absolutely everything! Congratulations to a living LEGEND. Time to celebrate!!!” Hudson tweeted Sunday.