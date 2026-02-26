Stop Gaslighting Us — He Said The N-Word. Three Times. We’re Not Accepting That BAFTA Apology [Op-Ed]

Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images) John Davidson attends the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images) It’s still Black History Month, y’all, which means we should be listening to our ancestors instead of white noise. Maya Angelou told us, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” John Davidson showed us who he was at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards when he hurled the N-word, not once in some blink-and-you-missed-it slip, but three times at four Black people in the same night. And now Black folks are supposed to accept his apology? RELATED CONTENT: ‘We Need To Do Better’—BAFTA N-Word Controversy Inspires Black Woman With Tourette’s To Speak Out Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. We’re supposed to accept that carefully worded apology that can’t even name the harm? That “if anyone was offended” statement? The one with the conditional clause tucked in nice and neat? The one that reads like linguistic choreography instead of accountability? The kind of apology that quietly shifts the burden back onto us, as if the real question is whether we felt something, not whether he said something ugly and harmful? We’re supposed to accept an apology that confirms our initial suspicions about how deeply that word sits, how easily it surfaces from white mouths, and how quickly the instinct is to minimize rather than own it? Nah. Maya Angelou didn’t say believe them after they explained it away. She didn’t say believe them after the media training. She didn’t say believe them once the lawyers and publicists finish sanding down the edges. She said believe them the first time. Which means if we let ourselves be gaslit by that apology, and by the chorus of white folks rushing to defend him, we are betraying our own discernment. We are turning our backs on the hard-earned wisdom our ancestors handed us about how to survive in a racist country that has always tried to sweet-talk us out of our individual and collective clarity. Because our ancestors didn’t survive the ships, the plantation, lynch mobs, redlining, segregation, and polite white apologies so that we could be confused by a manipulative conditional clause. They survived by paying attention and by believing what they saw the first time. And we dishonor that lineage when we let somebody convince us that what we heard three times didn’t mean what it meant. Instead of centering that harm, the cultural conversation has pivoted. Suddenly, the white man is the fragile one. Black anger and side-eyes are the problem. Empathy is being demanded, but only in one direction. So the instinct is to neutralize the threat. Reframe racism as neurological noise. Reframe the slur as unfortunate but harmless. Reframe the apology as sufficient. Reframe Black pain and anger as overreaction. Honesty, I don’t know about y’all, but part of me kinda wishes West Indian Archie from the movie Malcolm X and Killmonger from Wakanda had been on that stage instead of the very dignified, very composed Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo present the Special Visual Effects Award on stage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA) Because Archie would’ve adjusted his cufflinks, tilted his head, and verbally eviscerated the room with Caribbean precision before security even blinked. I can hear Archie lean forward and say, “Repeat it.” And Killmonger, who is not made for award shows, would not have been interested in neurological nuance. He would’ve leaned into that mic like, “Nah, run that back.” Sometimes I just wonder how different the “cultural conversation” would be if the energy on that stage matched the audacity in the room. RELATED CONTENT: Parents Of Courtney Clenney Justified Their Daughter Calling Christian Obumseli The N-Word

But I digress. What’s really happening right now is not about Tourette’s. This ain’t about a neurological tic. It’s about protecting whiteness. It’s about what jumps into formation the second whiteness feels exposed. What we’re witnessing is the full machinery revving up. The sympathy. The soft language. The “let’s be fair.” The calls for compassion. The think pieces. The tone policing. The accusations of ableism. All to make sure the spotlight moves off the rot and back onto our reaction. Because the real crisis, in their eyes, isn’t that the word came out of that white man’s mouth three times in the same night. It’s that we’re refusing to pretend like it didn’t mean anything. That’s what they’re protecting. Not a diagnosis. A narrative. The narrative that racism is rare. That it is located elsewhere in something more extreme. That it is accidental. A glitch. Not a feature and not part of who they are. And they won’t admit it, but they see themselves in him. They see a regular white man who didn’t wake up that morning thinking he was racist. They see somebody who probably has Black friends, liberal politics, and decent manners. They see somebody who thought he was “not that kind of white person.” So defending him becomes a way of defending themselves. Because if he can be publicly exposed like that, then so can they. If that word can live close enough to his tongue to surface three times, then maybe the problem isn’t as far away as they’d like to believe. And that possibility is what really scares them. That’s why we’re seeing the cleanup crew humming, polished, well-practiced, and working overtime to restore white innocence. This is not about Tourette’s. This is about what whiteness will do to avoid being seen clearly. White socialization in this country teaches white folks to preserve innocence at all costs. Being labeled “racist” is treated as a moral death sentence for some of them. So when racism surfaces, the immediate response is not repair, but containment. Control the narrative. Emphasize intention. Highlight disability. Demand empathy for the perpetrator. And most importantly, move the spotlight off the Black people who were harmed.