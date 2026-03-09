Amour Part Deux — Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spark Reunion Buzz With Steamy Balcony Kiss In Paris: Watch!

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The City of Lights just got a lot brighter and hotter thanks to Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Over the weekend, the former couple didn’t just hint at a reunionbut they seemingly confirmed it while visiting Paris for their fashion week. Amid the high-fashion backdrop of Paris Fashion Week, the model and actor were caught in a passionate embrace that effectively ended months of “are they back together?” speculation.

According to TMZ, the pair was spotted following a late-night Paris Fashion Week event on Friday. The two were seen enjoying a steamy conversation on a balcony overlooking the bustling Parisian streets. For a few moments, it seemed like a standard friendly exes chat, but the vibe shifted quickly. Harvey was seen grabbing Damson and pulling him in for a passionate makeout session that lasted several minutes.

RELATED CONTENT: Oh, Bruv! Photos Of 6 Fine A** Black British Heartthrobs … Just Because

Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The timeline of Harvey and Idris has been a roller coaster for fans. The couple originally dated throughout much of 2023, making their red-carpet debut at the Snowfall Season 6 premiere. However, by November of that year, they released a joint statement announcing their split, claiming they remained close friends but needed to focus on their individual journeys.

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite the formal breakup, the friend-zone tag seemed to evolve back into something more over the last several months. Rumors of a reconciliation began swirling in September 2025 when they were spotted at a beach together. Then the celebrity couple shared a very public weekend at Miami Art Week in December. While fans were curious then, the Paris footage serves as the ultimate hard launch of their revived relationship.