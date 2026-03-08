Close
Reality TV

Dr. Wendy And Eddie Osefo To Be Tried Separately For Fraud

Case Update: Dr. Wendy And Eddie Osefo To Be Tried Separately For Fraud After ‘Extensive Discovery’

'Real Housewives of Potomac' stars Wendy and Eddie Osefo's fraud cases will be tried separately, with each trial estimated to last four days, according to a source.

Published on March 8, 2026
Netflix's "Forever" Series Premiere
Dr. Wendy Osefo, Eddie Osefo at Netflix’s “Forever” series premiere held at Tudum Theater on May 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, are officially heading to court as their ongoing fraud case moves forward. However, the couple will not be facing trial side-by-side. According to Taria Shondell Faison host of the What Else Is Going On? podcast, who attended a recent court hearing, the couple will now be tried separately.

Dr. Wendy Osefo And Eddie Osefo Appeared In Court On March 4

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly show that Wendy, 41, and Eddie, 42, appeared in court for a hearing on Wednesday, March 4.

Records indicate that both parties waived their right to a speedy trial within 180 days of their initial court appearance.

Faison, host of the What Else Is Going On? podcast, alleged that the judge determined the couple’s cases would move forward independently.

“They are estimating that Wendy’s trial and Eddie’s trial will each run four days, with one day for the defense. Again, that is the current estimate,” Faison claimed via X.

Per Us Weekly, according to the Carroll County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, no pleas were entered during the hearing. Both cases are scheduled for a status update on May 20.

Wendy denied the fraud allegations during Part 3 of The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ reunion.

The legal drama also became a topic during Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, which aired March 1. During the episode, Wendy strongly denied allegations that she and her husband used the names Pam Oliver and Eddie Hennessy to hide questionable financial activity involving “67” credit cards. Castmate and sometimes friend, sometimes foe, Ashley Darby referenced the alleged 67 cards during a brief back-and-forth earlier in the reunion.

As previously reported, Wendy and Eddie first drew major attention last year when their names surfaced in a high-profile fraud investigation. A 2025 report from The Blast claimed prosecutors discovered 67 credit cards in the couple’s name after their fraud arrest and alleged they had “very little money.”

Additional court documents stated that 40 of the cards were connected to various company names. Investigators also alleged the couple used the aliases “Pam Oliver” and “Eddie Hennessy” when conducting financial transactions.

Despite the allegations, Wendy pushed back against the claims during the reunion episode.

“My legal counsel responded to that in court and corrected that narrative. Those aliases were only used for packages and deliveries. There are no aliases in which were used for any financial institution. And that narrative was corrected,” she said.

When host Andy Cohen asked about reports suggesting the couple was experiencing serious financial difficulties, Wendy declined to go into detail.

“I respect the legal system. If that is their opinion, then that is their opinion,” she said.

She also dismissed speculation that she was trying to match the wealth and success of her co-stars.

“I don’t respond. People can have their narrative that’s on them.”

What are the allegations against Wendy and Eddie Osefo?

Authorities have continued to scrutinize the couple since accusing them of attempting to stage a burglary at their Finksburg, Md., home in April 2024. Wendy and Eddie reported that approximately $450,000 worth of designer handbags and jewelry had been stolen while they were vacationing in Jamaica. Investigators later alleged that several of the items listed as stolen had previously been returned for refunds.

The couple was ultimately arrested on fraud charges in October 2025, including felony insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and false statements to police. They were later released on bond.

What do you think about this latest update on Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo? Thoughts?

