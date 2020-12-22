Best New Hair Collection: Aunt Jackie’s Curls And Coils Butter Fusions

Aunt Jackie’s Curls And Coils Butter Fusions set of conditioning masques was created specifically to tackle some of our biggest hair challenges.

The collection includes the NOT YOUR AVERAGE CURL Bamboo & Avocado Protein Masque, TRESS BOOST Blackberry & Castor Hair Growth Masque, CURL SPELL Almond Milk and Shea Butter Moisture Masque, SOOTHE OPERATOR Macadamia & Mint Dry Scalp Conditioning Masque, and MAGIC MEND Acai & Honey Thermal Repair Masque. Only 5-10 minutes are needed for each alcohol-free masque to work its magic. Cover with a plastic cap or sit under the dryer for the ingredients to be even more effective.