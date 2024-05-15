MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest installment of Tales From TikTok highlights stand-up comedian Tenishia “the T” Wilson– known as @SheIsTheT_ on TikTok. The funny female comic brings users on a nostalgic journey back to the amusing and cringe-worthy moments of their childhood with her series titled “Being Fast in the ‘90s.”

On a recent episode of her hilarious TikTok series, posted March 7, Wilson portrayed a young teen named Tisha who was delivered a lecture from her mother after she was caught wearing a thong while heading out to meet up with friends.

Tisha’s mom wasn’t having it and delivered a stern lecture to the teen.

“Uh excuse you, but who gave you permission to be walking around here with a funky pair of draws like that?” her mother said.

“I don’t know” Tisha replied as she stood in shock, trying to muster up a good explanation for her new thong.

Her mother continued to reprimand her.

“Of course you don’t know because ain’t nobody told you to be out here buying dental floss to wear up your rear end.”

When asked where she purchased the skimpy underwear, Tisha revealed that she bought the item from the mall. The honest reply sent her mother into another angry lecture.

“The mall? So, I’m sending you to the mall to get a t-shirt and you done came back here with some funky draws?”

Tisha tried to blame the thong purchase on her friend, but that wasn’t enough for her ticked-off mama.

“Girl! I don’t care if they jumped off the shelf and followed you out the store. You know better!” she shouted before she instructed the teen to change into age-appropriate undies.

Tisha’s little sister, Lee Lee — also portrayed by Wilson — did not make the embarrassing moment easier. The little one could be seen teasing her sister in the background. At one point the funny sibling danced and recited Sisqó’s “The Thong Song” while their mom delivered her tough talk to Tisha.

In the comments section, several fans were tickled by Wilson’s “Being Fast in the ’90s” skit, with many reminiscing about similar experiences from their teenage years in the ‘90s.

“My mom and grandma threw mine away when I was a grown woman in my 20s,” one user penned.

Another fan confessed, “My first pair, my friend’s mom bought me mine. I was only 11 years old. I had no business.”

A third chimed in, “My mom threw mine away. I was so mad!”

One user joked that she was “triggered” by the hilarious skit.

“Love your content but it’s so triggering because my MOMMA was like this.”

Wilson replied, “You’re not alone.”

Another user commented, “FONKY DRAWS. That lecture about them jumping off the shelf and following you home had me CRINNEE,” to which the TikTok comic responded, “Mamas be so dramatic.”

Dramatic is right. This episode of Tales From TikTok had us in stitches and brought back some memories, albeit slightly triggering.



