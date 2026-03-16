Stopping Ozempic? Here's What Happens To The Body Next
Thinking About Quitting Ozempic? Doctors Warn What May Happen When You Stop Taking The Viral Weight-Loss Drug
What happens when you stop taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs like Ozempic? Recent studies reveal concerning side effects and weight regain following discontinuation.
So, why do people stop using Ozempic?
Many patients discontinue weight loss medications like GLP-1s due to high costs and side effects. A sobering report last week highlighted that most people who stop the drugs regain lost weight and lose other benefits. According to a review published in the British Medical Journal in January, which analyzed 37 studies involving over 9,300 participants, nearly 50% of people who begin GLP-1 treatment stop within a year. On average, it takes about 1.7 years for patients to return to their baseline weight.
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But it’s not just the weight that comes back. Researchers also noted that the positive effects of GLP-1s–such as improved cardiovascular health, lower blood sugar, and reduced cholesterol and blood pressure—reversed after stopping the drugs, Forbes noted. Surprisingly, these reversals seem more pronounced than when people discontinue non-pharmaceutical weight loss programs, the outlet noted.
Ozempic works by mimicking a natural hormone in the body called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), which is released after eating. Ozempic helps lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin production when needed and reducing the amount of sugar released by the liver, helping patients to manage appetite, and insulin which are typically prescribed alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.
But this unique process can come with some uncomfortable side effects that most likely contribute to the high discontinuation rate among users. Around 20% of patients experience gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea, vomiting, bloating, and diarrhea. Some have experienced headaches due to the drug’s sugar reduction process and its ability to curb appetite.
Cost is another factor.
The cost of Ozempic without insurance can also be another factor. With insurance it can be as low as $25 using a Novo Nordisk coupon, but without insurance, it can cost up to $499 per month depending on the dose, according to Drugs.com. As more states, including California, cut Medicaid coverage for weight loss drugs, out-of-pocket expenses continue to be a major barrier. A Cleveland Clinic study found that nearly half of patients who stopped using GLP-1s did so because of these high costs.
As a result, insurers may be hesitant to cover GLP-1 medications, especially with the high discontinuation rates. Lack of adherence or persistence in using these drugs can make short-term benefits like weight loss and improved health disappear quickly.
If you’re considering stopping Ozempic or any other weight loss medication, it’s crucial to consult with your doctor to develop the best plan for your continued health and treatment.
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