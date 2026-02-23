Microdosing Ozempic? The Risky Weight-Loss Hack Doctors Say Could Backfire

Source: RgStudio / Getty

Microdosing weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have gained popularity among individuals aiming to shed pounds, but health experts warn that this emerging trend should be approached with caution.

Microdosing, a practice commonly associated with psychedelic substances like mushrooms or LSD, involves taking a small dose to gauge its effects and potentially experience benefits such as improved mood, reduced anxiety, or enhanced focus and creativity, according to Healthline.

Recently, some people have applied this same strategy to injectable GLP-1 medications like Ozempic—drugs originally designed to manage diabetes and aid weight loss by regulating blood sugar and increasing feelings of fullness. While helpful, these drugs often come with potential side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and constipation, which can make the process uncomfortable. Some users have been microdosing to bypass these symptoms while still benefiting from the drug’s weight-loss properties.

Madison Burgess, a 25-year-old healthcare worker from Bloomfield, Michigan, shared with New Scientist that she turned to microdosing Ozempic to help with weight loss after gaining 200 pounds. Initially, she started with lower doses of the medication and lost 5 pounds in the first week. However, her weight loss journey hit a hurdle when she began increasing her dosage according to the drug’s instructions.

“The higher doses were rough on me,” Burgess said in an interview published on March 25, noting how she experienced constipation, nausea, diarrhea, and uncomfortable acid reflux that made eating difficult. That’s when she decided to lower her dosage, hoping to avoid the side effects of the drug while still reaping the rewards of weight loss and its anti-inflammatory effects.

Some health experts say to proceed with caution.

While microdosing Ozempic and Wegeovy sounds positive in theory, there is no scientific evidence yet that can support that there are health benefits behind the rising fad, says Sarah R. Barenbaum, an assistant professor of clinical medicine and obesity specialist at Cornell University.

“It’s just a data-free zone,” Barenbaum told Healthline in 2024. “I would say it’s not impossible, it just hasn’t been studied.”

Caroline Apovian, a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, added that there is “absolutely no data” supporting the practice of microdosing GLP-1 medications. She expressed concern about the safety risks associated with the trend, warning that self-administering compounded forms of GLP-1s at home could lead to potential overdoses and contamination.

“It is not recommended. There are many things that can go wrong,” she cautioned.

Dr. Tyna Moore believes microdosing GLP-1 drugs could have some benefits under medical supervision.

Despite concerns, some advocates support the growing trend of microdosing. Dr. Tyna Moore, in an August 2024 blog post on her website, suggested that it is possible to take a “smaller-than-prescribed dose” of GLP-1 drugs under medical supervision. She recommended working with a healthcare practitioner who can develop a personalized dosing plan based on the specific pharmacodynamics of the medication while assessing how the drug is absorbed, distributed, metabolized, and excreted in the body. This approach also requires a commitment to consistency.

Dr. Moore recommended starting with a low dose and monitoring your body’s response based on the guidance of your healthcare provider.

“If you and your healthcare practitioner decide that microdosing is a viable option, it’s essential to start with the lowest possible dose. Ozempic comes in pre-filled injection pens with specific dosing increments, so you’ll need to work with a compounding pharmacy in order to get a microdose of semaglutide,” she explained.

“Starting with a low dose allows your body to adjust to the medication gradually, which may help minimize potential side effects. Your healthcare provider may recommend slowly increasing the dose over time, depending on how your body responds.”

