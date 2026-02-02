Standout Style Moments From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
Glamour Galore: Standout Style Moments From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.
This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.
The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.
1. Tyla
Tyla wore a gold embellished gown with feather trim by DSquared2.
2. Doechii
Doechii was the belle of the ball in a custom Roberto Cavalli look inspired by their 60s collections. Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ was the most-nominated song of the night.
3. Coco Jones
Bride-to-be Coco Jones looked charming in this nude look.
4. Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with keyhole design.
7. Lady Gaga
As one of the most nominated artists of the night, Lady Gaga showed up in this fierce, feathery look by Matieres Fecales, giving us a black swan moment.
