Close
Red Carpet

Standout Style Moments From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Glamour Galore: Standout Style Moments From The 2026 Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is underway and our favorite entertainers have hit the red carpet in white, nude, leather and feathers.

Published on February 1, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2026 Grammy Awards are underway live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where celebrities like Tyla, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga have gathered for music’s biggest night.

This year’s ceremony is hosted by Trevor Noah, who is back for the sixth and final time. While more of the major categories will be presented during the live show, dozens of gramophones have been presented in the non-televised premiere, hosted by Darren Criss.

Source: Getty

The celebrities have already begun to arrive in their finest looks. The trend of the evening has been feathers, leather and winter white. Keep scrolling for more of tonight’s looks.

RELATED CONTENT: Grammys 2026: Everything You Need To Know Before Music’s Biggest Night

1. Tyla

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Tyla wore a gold embellished gown with feather trim by DSquared2.

2. Doechii

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Doechii was the belle of the ball in a custom Roberto Cavalli look inspired by their 60s collections. Doechii’s ‘Anxiety’ was the most-nominated song of the night.

3. Coco Jones

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Bride-to-be Coco Jones looked charming in this nude look.

4. Ari Lennox

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

Ari Lennox hit the red carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti gown with keyhole design.

5. Kehlani

68th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

6. Leon Thomas

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

7. Lady Gaga

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

As one of the most nominated artists of the night, Lady Gaga showed up in this fierce, feathery look by Matieres Fecales, giving us a black swan moment.

8. Jennifer Hudson

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

9. Pharrell & Helen Lasichanh

68th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

10. Queen Latifah

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

11. Jamie Foxx

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

12. Bad Bunny

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

RELATED CONTENT: From Beyoncé To Tina Turner — The 9 Greatest Grammy Performances By Black Women Of All Time

Related Tags

2026 Grammy Awards Bad Bunny Beyoncé Coco Jones Jamie Foxx Kendrick Lamar Leon Thomas Queen Latifah Trevor Noah Tyla
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Kristy Sarah Pops Out At The Grammys Amid Divorce Headlines

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Amazon MGM's "Melania" World Premiere

'DemonCrat' Delusions: Nicki Minaj Trades Grammy Trophies For Timeline Tantrum, Rants About Roc Nation, Trevor Noah & Other Stars Who Attended The Ceremony Instead Of Her

Bossip
Nicki Minaj laughs during President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Donald Trump's 'No. 1 Fan' Nicki Minaj Celebrates His Advisor’s Nuptials With Her Hubby Kenneth Petty, Performance By Sexyy Red Goes Viral

Bossip
68th GRAMMY Awards - Show

2026 Grammy Moments For The Culture You Need To See

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close