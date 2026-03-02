Close
Mardi Gras 2026: Beaded Baddies Take Over New Orleans, Vol. 2

Beaded Baddies, Feathered Femme Fatales & Big Easy Bombshells Light Up Mardi Gras 2026, Vol. 2

Let the good times roll and enjoy MORE beaded baddies who stunned at Mardi Gras 2026.

Published on March 2, 2026
Source: Screenshots courtesy of Instagram

We’re back with another glorious round of beaded baddies, pretty sheauxstoppers, and jazzy belles who let the good times roll while turning heads at this year’s world-stoppin’ Mardi Gras festivities.

According to data from Placer.ai, analyzed by the Downtown Development District, per NOLA Fox 8, New Orleans attracted the largest Mardi Gras crowd since 2020 with 2.2 million total visits during the two-week Carnival stretch.

The total represents a 10% year-over-year increase from 2025, further cementing downtown NOLA as a premier destination during Carnival season.

RELATED CONTENT: Beaded Baddies, NOLA Darlins’, And Jazzy Belles: Mardi Gras 2026 Must-See Gallery

“These visitation numbers show that Downtown remains the economic engine of our city during Carnival,” said Seth Knudsen, Downtown Development District of New Orleans President and CEO, in an interview with NOLA Fox 8.

“A 10% year-over-year increase reflects meaningful momentum for our restaurants, hotels, retailers and cultural attractions. We remain focused on delivering a clean, safe and welcoming environment that allows businesses to thrive.”

Making his annual Mardi Gras appearance was Hall of Fame Saints Quarterback Drew Brees, who threw footballs and beads from a float in the Bacchus parade.

Also having a time was Brees’ former teammate, Cam Ward, who connected with fans while riding through the streets on a mobile couch.

If you could pick something (anything) to throw (or give away) from a float, what would it be? Tell us down below and keep scrolling to enjoy more pretty sheauxstoppers who stunned at Mardi Gras.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DU4MiXIAUnH/?img_index=1

RELATED CONTENT: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Makes Black History At Walt Disney World

Carnival Carnival season Mardi Gras Mardi Gras 2026 new orleans New Orleans, Louisiana Nola
