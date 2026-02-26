Close
Style & Fashion

Mardi Gras 2026: Beaded Baddies Take Over New Orleans

Beaded Baddies, Feathered Femme Fatales & Big Easy Bombshells Light Up Mardi Gras 2026

Let the good times roll and enjoy our gallery of beaded baddies who stunned at Mardi Gras 2026.

Published on February 26, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Instagram

Laissez les bons temps rouler!

The good times were rollin’ at this year’s world-stoppin’ Mardi Gras celebration, which brought together beautiful people for authentic NOLA vibes, hip-moving tunes, delicious eats, fancy floats, flowing drinks, and, of course, the baddest (and most beaded) women you’ll ever see.

The centuries-old tradition originated in medieval Europe before arriving in the Americas via French explorers in 1699, with the first celebrations held in Mobile, Alabama, and later becoming an iconic cultural spectacle in New Orleans.

“Mardi Gras” is French for “Fat Tuesday,” referring to the last day of indulgence before Ash Wednesday and the 40-day Lenten season.

RELATED CONTENT: New Orleans Mamas Normalized Breastfeeding During Mardi Gras Season

One of the many amazing things about Louisiana is that the first official New Orleans Mardi Gras parade took place in 1837.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered to party in the streets while building community with “krewes” (private social clubs that organize parades and balls), eating King Cake, and rocking official colors established in 1872: Purple (Justice), Green (Faith), and Gold (Power).

Known as the biggest party in the Big Easy, you can always expect to see some of your fave celebs like Captain America Anthony Mackie with ties to NOLA partaking in the festivities.

Mardi Gras 2026
Source: Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras? If so, how was your experience? If not, what are you waiting for?? Tell us down below and enjoy of gallery of beaded baddies, NOLA darlins’, and jazzy belles who stunned at Mardi Gras on the flip.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DU65mHVES-s

RELATED CONTENT: The Mardi Gras Baby Dolls Celebrate Black Womanhood And Radical Self-Liberation

Related Tags

louisiana new orleans Nola
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Iman Shumpert and Kayla Nicole

Iman Shumpert Reacts To 'Good Friend' Kayla Nicole's Reveal That He Once Dumped Her For Teyana Taylor—'I Wasn't Offended'

Bossip

Keep It Cute, Curtis: 50 Cent Drags Tina Knowles And Solange Into T.I. Beef But Dutifully Deletes Posts Amid BeyHive Buzz

Bossip
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 17 Posters

'RHOA' Season 17 Trailer

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Smiling Dentist in a Blue Scrub Uniform Standing in a Modern Dental Clinic

What Young Dental Professionals Are Prioritizing In Their Careers

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
3 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Victoria Kim

Cooking With Purpose — How Brittney Williams Honors Her Caribbean Roots Through Food

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Martin Berrios

Purpose Behind The Lens: How Nate Edwards Films The Extraordinary Inside The Everyday

Comment
Keepers of the Culture
2 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Martin Berrios

There Are No Small Roles: Christian Robinson On Faith, Craft, and Purpose

Comment
Renae Bluitt Keepers of the Culture She Did That.
3 Items
Target Keepers of the Culture  |  Victoria Kim

Building With Purpose — How Renae Bluitt Champions Black Women Entrepreneurs

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close