There is Black History being made at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL and suffice it to say… we are totally here for it!

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is officially open to the public and I have personally experienced a myriad of emotions (with pride being at the forefront) ever since we (along with some special VIP’s which included the cast of The Princess and the Frog) were invited to preview the ride.

Now, this isn’t just Disney’s latest attraction… for Disney fans of color, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a MOMENT. In the 52 years Walt Disney World has been around, we have never had an attraction created that was inspired by any Black Disney character… not even our beloved Black Panther (who’s 2018 film made $1.3 billion in the box-office worldwide). So yeah, this is kind of a big deal…

When it comes to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure one can easily be impressed by the more than 2000 fireflies and 48 new audio-animatronics figures featured in the attraction… or with having 2 opportunities to smell the scent of beignets during the experience. And let’s not forget there’s a 50-foot drop to top things off… however, it’s still the representation for me.

Five years after The Incredibles hit theaters, I still remember the sheer joy on my nephew and niece’s faces when we got to meet Frozone… one of Disney’s first Black animated superheroes. I remember how we felt so ridiculously happy to finally see a Disney character that looked like us… and at Disney!

Fast forward to last summer, when I boarded the Disney Wish and stopped dead in my tracks upon seeing the hallway outside of the UnTangled Salon. The corridor was adorned with breathtaking photographs of beautiful Black children dressed just like the Disney x CreativeSoul collection of dolls. I remember thinking to myself…“OK, Disney!!!

It wasn’t just the mere fact that these babies were donning locks, braids and coifs of various natural textures and colors that made my heart smile. My three children SAW themselves, the way I see them… as ROYALTY. This was their first Disney Cruise experience, and upon entry… they/we were blown away.

I remember leaving the cruise feeling joyous that someone at Disney was paying attention. Someone knew we (Black parents and children) needed this. But more importantly, someone made it happen!

Can you imagine being a part of the reason that representation like this comes to fruition? I can only fathom being one of the incredibly gifted Black Imagineers at Walt Disney World (such as Charita Carter and Brittany L. Smith), who probably pinch themselves daily knowing that they contributed directly to the unspeakable joy that washes over thousands of faces the moment they walk through the proverbial pearly gates of Magic Kingdom looking to experience this HISTORIC new attraction that is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

I found myself saying “OK, Disney!!!” once again, after experiencing it for myself.

One of the things I loved about the attraction’s storyline, is that it cements Tiana’s place in Disney history as the first Disney Princess who is also a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur!

The narrative shares that Tiana’s character “goes down to the bayou” to find the missing ingredient (talented musicians) for her Mardi Gras party.

The cool part about this, is that Disney went all out and commissioned Grammy-award winning musicians Terence Blanchard and PJ Morton (both NOLA-bred) to create authentic new music just for the attraction! There are 5 songs you can experience during the 11 minute ride and there are 18 songs dedicated to the attraction’s queue.

I can’t even imagine being THE multi-talented, Tony award-winning Anika Noni Rose (aka Princess Tiana) at this very moment in time. She’s not only Disney’s FIRST Black Princess, but she’s also the FIRST Black woman to basically have her own attraction at Walt Disney World. Like seriously, what a flex!

Unbeknownst to many, there is an amazing tribe of dope Black women pushing for more representation and joyous Black experiences at Walt Disney World. Women like Sivonne Davis, Christin Copeland, Angela Burgin-Logan and Tracey Powell are using their super powers to bring things like the HBCU experience to Disney for students through strategic partnerships with Black sororities and fraternities. Their collective efforts also create opportunities for Black celebrities to show their support for students through programs such as The Dreamer’s Academy.

With initiatives such as “Celebrate Soulfully” which includes experiences that honor and pay tribute to Black heritage and culture through food, music, art and entertainment at Disney and “We Came To Play” which (to me) is rooted in the simple yet underestimated idea of Black joy, I think it’s safe to say that there is a beautiful cultural shift happening at Walt Disney World, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is only the beginning.