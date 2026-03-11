MadamePet — Precious Cat Archie Goes Viral With Fun Treadmill Jogging Video

Source: Photo courtesy of Mariah.Sola’s TikTok page. / Mariah Sola and Archie

Mariah Sola, known on TikTok and Instagram as @Mariah.Sola, is capturing major attention online thanks to her four-legged workout partner, Archie.

On Feb. 12, the New York creator posted an irresistibly cute TikTok of her cat confidently jogging on a treadmill set to max speed. With laser focus and a steady stride, Archie looked like he had a destination in mind. What began as a lighthearted clip quickly snowballed into a viral hit, as viewers couldn’t get enough of his impressive pace, and undeniably adorable face.

Archie’s treadmill videos are racking up millions of views.

The video has since surpassed 41 million views on TikTok. A follow-up clip shared Feb. 17 also gained serious traction, earning 1.1 million views on Mariah’s Instagram page. In that precious post, Archie waited with excitement until Mariah said “ready, set, go!” freeing the cutie patootie to hop on the treadmill once more.

When speaking with People on Feb. 25, Mariah shared how much it meant to her to see Archie spreading joy for fans around the world. She said at first, her cat’s exercise habit made her “laugh.”

“He looked so focused, like he had somewhere important to be,” she explained.

“When he first started walking, he began meowing for the treadmill to go faster, and it almost turned into a race for him,” she continued. “I remember just standing there thinking, ‘Am I training for a 5K with my cat right now?’ That’s when I knew he really enjoyed it.”

According to Mariah Sola, Archie loves playing outdoors, too.

For Archie, however, running indoors is just one more activity in a life full of adventure. Mariah says the duo are rarely still, often hiking, canoeing, and even whitewater rafting side by side.

“He’s very used to outdoor activity with me,” she explained. “So the treadmill wasn’t shocking. It felt like a solution. He was so used to being outside that when the weather became unpredictable, I knew he needed consistent indoor activity. Seeing him take to it so naturally just confirmed that.”

Despite Archie’s athletic résumé, Mariah never anticipated that the first clip she shared of the adorable feline would explode online. When it crossed the 1-million-view mark, her reaction was understated: “Oh, okay.”

“TikTok is honestly just a silly little app to me. I don’t take social media too seriously,” she said. “The video that really took off was actually a joke — it was me letting Archie run on the treadmill with the caption ‘Summer ☀️ in two months.’ I had already sent the clip to my friends because I thought it was funny.”

Still, it was the flood of comments that made the experience especially meaningful. Viewers filled her page with playful remarks and words of encouragement, many admitting that Archie’s dedication inspired them to get moving themselves.

“When I started seeing all the ‘Go Archie!’ comments, that’s what warmed my heart. That’s exactly how I feel about him,” she added.

“The funny ones stand out — like people saying, ‘Okay Archie, fine, I’ll get on the treadmill,’ or joking that he has more motivation for a summer body than they do. I love that people are finding humor and even a little motivation in it.”

We love to see it, too! Go Archie, go!

